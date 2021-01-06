It was a good night for Democrats in Georgia on Tuesday, as Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in the state’s history, while Jon Osoff currently has a slim lead over David Perdue that’s expected to hold (the Imagine Dragons fan has declared himself the victor). It was a bad night for Tomi Lahren, however, making it an entertaining night for us.

The Fox News personality was optimistic enough about the Senate races on Tuesday afternoon, tweeting, “We are in for the fight of our lives this week. Do not take it lightly. Do not cower quietly. Georgia, you’re up first.” But before long, she was back to your usual kvetching about fraud this and socialism that. “I wonder when the water main is gonna burst in Georgia…,” she wrote before siding with Eric Trump’s plea to “personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose.”

Amen and right there with ya https://t.co/XUYQBSP7Hf — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021

Lahren went full conspiracy theorist as the results started to look promising for Warnock and Osoff. “Democrats scrounging up votes from mystical places again…” she tweeted, followed by, “The steal is in the making in Georgia. Wait for it.” She also retweeted Kayleigh McEnany, which is the conservative version of the Spider-Man pointing meme.

But Lahren’s night wasn’t over. “Only an idiot or a nonexistent voter would vote to give up their own freedom and submit to the Democrat’s control agenda,” she wrote before getting to her masterpiece: “Bout to get real socialist up in here. I hope you Democrats enjoy control, tyranny, big government and infringements as much as you thought you would. Freedom, so overrated right…” I think @fart speaks for everyone when he says: