A Tornado Photobombed A Couple’s Badass Wedding Photos

I went to a wedding this past weekend, and all I got was a lousy t-shirt…and a splitting hangover that sounds like one too many ironic John Mellencamp songs. But seriously, folks, it was a lovely get-together, even if the wedding didn’t take place while a wildfire was raging nearby, or HOLY SH*T CANADA TORNADO. The closest I got to anything that dramatic this weekend was suggesting to the bride that we all go to a nearby Dairy Queen and celebrate with some Blizzards. She was not impressed.