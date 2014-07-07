A Tornado Photobombed A Couple’s Badass Wedding Photos

I went to a wedding this past weekend, and all I got was a lousy t-shirt…and a splitting hangover that sounds like one too many ironic John Mellencamp songs. But seriously, folks, it was a lovely get-together, even if the wedding didn’t take place while a wildfire was raging nearby, or HOLY SH*T CANADA TORNADO. The closest I got to anything that dramatic this weekend was suggesting to the bride that we all go to a nearby Dairy Queen and celebrate with some Blizzards. She was not impressed.
“May the path of your love be as devastating and destructive as the tornado in your wedding photos.”
Oh, nothing. Just casually walking away from a tornado. Isn’t that an omen or something?
Shopped, probably. But if not….
/queues up ‘Lovers In A Dangerous Time’ on iTunes.