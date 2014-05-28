‘Trees’, ‘C.O.W.L.’ And Other Comics Of Note, May 28th

There’s a lot of good comics on the stands this week, and it’s an especially strong week for number ones. Here’s an overview of books on the stands from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Boom!, IDW Publishing, and Dynamite.

C.O.W.L. #1

What if the Justice League of America… was also a union? That’s the rather fascinating premise behind Kyle Higgins’ new book, where law enforcement and the heroic impulse collide. And, needless to say, it makes things more complicated than you might think. Backed by cleverly retro art from Rod Reis, it’s definitely a good start to what promises to be a fascinating book. Highly recommended.

Trees #1

What if alien life landed on Earth… and didn’t care about us? Thought we were so beneath it, it didn’t even bother with contact? Warren Ellis offers a rather different take on first contact, and it’s a compelling, globe-trotting story.

Clive Barker’s Nightbreed #1

Hey, remember when Clive Barker was a big deal? Marc Andreyko struggles mightily, but he’s hampered a bit by Barker’s structure and by Piotr Kowalski, whose art is a bit flat and doesn’t really set a proper tone for the book. The art is too bright and honestly a bit too sloppy to fully pull you in or invest you in the events on the page. OK for Barker’s fans, but there’s little of interest for anyone else.

Doctor Spektor #1

Spiritualist, monster hunter, and reality TV star? It’s an interesting mix Mark Waid’s ginned up for this Gold Key also-ran. Neil Edwards offers some clean, if a little spare, art for the book and builds on a pretty interesting idea. A clever riff on an outdated character, and definitely worth a look.