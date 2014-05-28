‘Trees’, ‘C.O.W.L.’ And Other Comics Of Note, May 28th

C.O.W.L. #1
What if the Justice League of America… was also a union? That’s the rather fascinating premise behind Kyle Higgins’ new book, where law enforcement and the heroic impulse collide. And, needless to say, it makes things more complicated than you might think. Backed by cleverly retro art from Rod Reis, it’s definitely a good start to what promises to be a fascinating book. Highly recommended.
Trees #1
What if alien life landed on Earth… and didn’t care about us? Thought we were so beneath it, it didn’t even bother with contact? Warren Ellis offers a rather different take on first contact, and it’s a compelling, globe-trotting story.
Clive Barker’s Nightbreed #1
Hey, remember when Clive Barker was a big deal? Marc Andreyko struggles mightily, but he’s hampered a bit by Barker’s structure and by Piotr Kowalski, whose art is a bit flat and doesn’t really set a proper tone for the book. The art is too bright and honestly a bit too sloppy to fully pull you in or invest you in the events on the page. OK for Barker’s fans, but there’s little of interest for anyone else.
Doctor Spektor #1
Spiritualist, monster hunter, and reality TV star? It’s an interesting mix Mark Waid’s ginned up for this Gold Key also-ran. Neil Edwards offers some clean, if a little spare, art for the book and builds on a pretty interesting idea. A clever riff on an outdated character, and definitely worth a look.
Trees – any new Warren Ellis book is an awesome week in my eyes, especially when it’s killer sci-fi.
Southern Bastards – surprisingly really liked this first issue.
Crossed – anyone who isn’t reading Garth Ennis’s latest Crossed Badlands arc is doing it wrong.
Rover Red Charlie – looking forward to see how this is ending.
Batman 31 – interested to see how this ends, but this arc was really drawn out for me. not as good as Snyder’s usual Batman stuff. Capullo’s art is always mind-blowing though.
‘Southern Bastards’ really surprised me. I was expect Aaron to repeat himself with “Scalped But Rednecks” and that’s definitely not this. Also, the gang boss’ day job is inspired.
Right now, I’ve been into some of my Comixology buys, especially since my recent cruise got me to read some of them. Read Fresherluke’s Bikini Cowboy and found it to be enjoyable and a gem of the Comixology Submit indie program. Rectify the crime of not reading Spider-Man: Blue when it came out a decade ago and loved Tim Sale’s art on it, especially the colors from Steve Buccellato; story hit all the right notes, too. Sub-wise, a new chapter of Wierding Willows (from the A1 anthology last year) came in today and Injustice: Year Two killed a Green Lantern this week to start another superhero fight.
I’m also going to get either C.O.W.L. or Trees. Leaning towards Trees, but I haven’t fully decided yet. They’re holding both for me but I can only afford one this week.
Tough call, they’re both good books. I might lean towards Trees just because COWL might potentially go awry. I trust Higgins, though.
