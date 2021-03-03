New York Governor Andrew Cuomo became a national political figure in the early months of the pandemic, with daily press briefings about the state’s disastrous coronavirus situation providing people at least some sense of order amid the chaos and indifference the Trump administration showed on the federal level.

That luster in recent days, however, has worn off considerably as Cuomo is now embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal that has seen three women come forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior and contact. The scandal is troubling to say the least, and has exposed the more brutish behavior he’s shown in office over the last decade.

That side of Cuomo was addressed by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Tuesday night, where the host described Cuomo as a “shaved Geico caveman” and lamented his inappropriate behavior.

“Sweet Jesus, man, what are you doing? I mean, on the one hand, asking a woman for consent before you kiss them is what you’re supposed to do,” Noah, who last year called himself a “Cuomosexual,” said. “But the other part of consent is waiting for them to answer. You don’t just grab them by the face like a bear yanking on a beehive.”

Noah then acted like a bear grabbing said beehive before addressing something Cuomo has said in his defense: he didn’t know he was making people uncomfortable with inappropriate touching.

“Look at this photo?” Noah asked. “How can you not tell that you’re making this person uncomfortable?” Noah then said if you’re doing something that turns them into the gritted teeth emoji, “you have done something wrong.”

Cuomo, for his part, issued an apology on Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing.

THE LATEST: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo chokes up as he says: “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.”https://t.co/dMMlyU7RKP pic.twitter.com/9GN9421ITA — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 3, 2021

Right now, though, it’s unclear what the scope of the harassment claims are and whether that apology will be enough to save his now-troubled political career less than a year after he became the voice of reason for a number of stressed-out New Yorkers.