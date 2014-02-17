‘True Detective’ Discussion: ‘You’re In Carcosa Now’

It finally happened last night. Well, yesterday too to be precise. “It” being True Detective causing me to lose sleep. It started yesterday afternoon when I laid down to take a Sunday afternoon nap. I found myself waking up every five minutes thinking about the show and what might be to come when it aired later in the day. I’d go back to sleep and then the same thing would happen, over and over again for a good hour. It was very frustrating.
And then last night I woke up every hour on the :15 mark with a fresh dream of the show in my head. Not anything haunting, mind you. Just me trying to figure it all out while I slept. Apparently my brain wasn’t able to shut the “figure out True Detective” mechanism off via sleep. For these reasons I can now say that watching True Detective is a detriment to my overall well-being. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop.
Can’t stop. Won’t stop.
So let’s get right to it, shall we? Here are a few notes I made during last night’s True Detective about characters, scenes, etc. I found interesting for one reason or another.
– Over the weekend someone sent me a link to an IO9 post that delved into the obscure literary work behind all the references in previous episodes to the “yellow king” and “black stars” and “carcosa”: Robert W. Chambers’ The King in Yellow, a short story collection published in 1895. You may recall references to the Yellow King and Carcosa in Dora Lange’s notebook…
As Michael Hughes, the author of the IO9 piece, puts it, “Knowing this book is key to understanding the dark mystery at the heart of this series.” He adds that “The King in Yellow is a fictional play within a collection of short stories—a metafictional dramatic work that brings despair, depravity, and insanity to anyone who reads it or sees it performed.” Taking my recent trouble sleeping into consideration, maybe I need to stop watching True Detective now as my wee Cajun brain may not be capable of processing it. (No. Nope. Not gonna stop.)
That said, last night’s episode brought more overt references to Chambers’ work, including Reggie Ledoux telling Cohle, “I saw you in my dream. You’re a priest too. I know what happens next. You’re in Carcosa now.” It appears as though the show is diving headlong into the metaphysical. Sh*t is going to get very dark and very weird. Indeed, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto admits as much in a video posted to HBO’s website last night: “…Carcosa is the domain of the Yellow King. For viewers it should be taken as a signifier of the larger mythology unfolding around this case.”
I’m afraid we’re all in Carcosa now. If any of you are familiar with Chambers’ work and care to shed further light on the tie-ins here in the comments, please, by all means, do so.
– “This is a world where nothing is solved. Someone once told me that time is a flat circle. Everything we’ve every done or will do we’re going to do over and over again. And that little boy and that little girl are going to be in that room again, again and again and again. Forever…You are reborn, but into the same life that you were born into. How many times have we had this conversation detectives? Who knows…? You can’t remember your lives. You can’t change your lives. That is the terrible and secret fate of all life. You’re trapped in a nightmare you keep waking up into.” — Rust Cohle.
– Moving away from the metaphysical, several significant things happened last night that will shift the direction of the show: Reggie Ledoux was killed. Retro Cohle and Hart are now in 2002 instead of 1995. Marty and his wife have reconciled. Rust has a lady in his life. And finally, and probably most importantly, we learn that it was correct to assume that the two present day detectives believe Cohle played a part in the murders. And we also learned what many of us have suspected: that things in the woods did not actually go down the way Hart and Cohle say they went down.
– “I can see your soul looking at you through your eyes. It’s corrosive, like acid, you got a demon little mind. And I don’t like your face. It makes me wanna do things to it.” — Dewall Ledoux.
– For the second straight week, a character on an HBO show made reference to not liking another character’s face. Last week it happened on Girls.
– Oh man the look on Cohle’s face and in his eyes when that 2002 murder suspect mentions the Yellow King…
– Props to Marty for sporting a Pink Floyd t-shirt during the Ledoux compound raid.
– So what became of Ginger? When Cohle says that he dumped him in a ditch are we to think that he killed him first? Also, I found it to be a little bit of stretch that Ginger would sit down with Cohle and attempt to help him make inroads with Ledoux’s partner. I know Cohle is capable of casting spells on people but that struck me a little less than realistic.
– RIP Reggie Ledoux. You creeped out a nation for a good three weeks, you son-of-a-bitch. I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to get the image of you walking around with that gas mask and machete out of my head completely. Ledoux had multiple 666 tattoos, multiple swastika tats, and a hangman’s noose round his neck, among other things. All really nice creep touches.
– I have to admit, I got a little choked up during the “hero shot” of Marty and Rust carrying those kids out of that hell-hole.
– At one point Hart mentions that he joined Promise Keepers, which is essentially a redemption club for Christian men who have cheated on their wives. It was founded by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney. The group holds large rallies in arenas and football stadiums around the country, but primarily in the South.
– I’m sure I’m not the only one dying to know what Cohle did when he went off the grid from ’02 to ’10. I’m also dying to know what triggered him to do so. Did he quit the police force when he learned that powerful forces, forces beyond his control capable of crushing him, were behind the murders? Has he quietly been conducting his own investigations into the various cases and stockpiling evidence in a storage unit? Did he kill Rev. Tuttle in 2010, as the 2012 detectives suspect, because he was convinced that Tuttle was, in fact, the Yellow King?
– I’m almost completely convinced now that the charismatic tent preacher and the castrated man in his congregation are going to come back into play before this is all over.
– “I cleaned up, but maybe I didn’t change. Not like I needed to…Infidelity is one kind of sin, but my true failure was inattention.” — Marty Hart, who yeah maybe should have paid more attention to the pornographic pics his little girl was drawing before she grew up to become “captain of the varsity slut team.” Also, I’m becoming increasingly concerned that Audrey may be the victim in the 2012 murder in Lake Charles, but that Hart doesn’t know it yet.
– It’s apparent that the whole reason Cohle sat down with the detectives was to see what they had on a new killer, and when it was apparent they had nothing and were instead trying to nail him, he got pissed, walked out and called them “company men,” which in Cohle’s mind is probably the ultimate insult he could slap them with.
– In another video HBO put out last night, Pizzolatto points out something that previously didn’t occur to me in regards to Cohle requesting beer during his interrogation: drinking during his questioning makes everything he says inadmissible in court.
whats is the name of the prison?
Something else I noticed while re watching episodes…the scene with Lawnmower man “Errol” and Cohle…it deff looks like Errol has a scar that’s partially hidden by beard, but in the same scene, COHLE has a dark shadow on his jawline of some sort. I even paused the screen to look closer. I don’t know if it was just shade, or trick lighting of some sort, but damn if it’s not noticeable in that scene. Maybe I am reading way too much into this. I guess I’m going to have to re watch all episodes to see if I see it again…..sigh….
*** Spoiler alert***Okay, folks..I’m tot obsessed with this show, and after pouring over diff sites about speculations, predictions, etc…I decided to go to the Ibdm.com site that lists the show full cast. And each episode…each cast member. Through process of elimination, I know several thing FOR A FACT. 1.) Lawn mower dude “Errol” is in the last two episodes. 2.) Hart’s daughter “Audrey” is listed as being in last two episodes…but, and here’s a BIG clue…she is listed as being the actress that plays the younger Audrey, not the older Audrey. So she either comes back in the form of flashbacks, photos, or video. Because we know she is older now. (This makes me think ” she ” is what Cohle shows Hart on computer in ep 7 preview) I read that some think she is actually the latest victim hanging from the bridge but Hart doesn’t know it yet…makes me wonder if that is the case. 3.) Interesting fact I also found,…The actor that played disabled Uncle Danny Fontenot fr ep 1, ALSO plays “Guy”, the man who commits suicide in cell after alleged ph call fr attorney. I can’t figure out how that wld be relevant to anything, I think they just used him twice for diff roles, since first role was so small. But I have wondered about prostitute “Beth”… Back at bunny ranch in 1st episode, madam tells Cohle, ” What do you know about that girl, how she ran away from her “Uncle”…Could grown Beth actually be missing Marie Fontanot girl? Actress who plays her (Lilli Simmons), is not listed as a cast member in any of the last two episodes, so I guess not. I think the Task force guys are bad, and Cohle has known it, Errol the lawnmower guy IS deff reappearing the last two episodes, but I can’t help but think there will be a huge twist that no one cld poss see coming..
2012 Murder: I think it’s Maise. Hart says he didn’t think her school had cheerleaders in the 8th grade. That would make Maise around 13 years old. The DOB for the dead woman in the 2012 murder was 1992, making her 13 in 2005 and 20 in 2012. Audrey and her cult friends murdered her and made a big show of it. But, it’s concealed from the press. Who concealed it and why it was ‘concealed will solve the my@tery.
Just rewatched the latest episode for maybe the 5th, 6th, 7th time? I lost count. Anyway, three things hit me this time around;
1. The scene with Marty’s kids playing with the “crown”, and the one girl taking it from the other while she screams “give it back!” is awfully reminiscent of the end of the first short story featured in “The King in Yellow”.
2. Foreshadowing seems to be a big thing with this show. If you go back to earlier episodes, the two main characters say things such as “you want to hear about the big shoot out right?” and “you want to know about the kids we brought out of the woods?”, both referring to things that took place in this episode, but we had no idea what they meant before now. In this episode, the present day detectives ask Marty something about Cohle talking about Tuttle, to which he replies “You know he did.” Makes me think that something is going to happen with that very soon.
3. Going back to when Marty was speaking about how “Everything was right there, under my nose the entire time. That woman, those girls.” We hear him speak those words as we’re shown the previously mentioned flashback of his daughters playing with the crown, and maybe are meant to think that he means it in a sense of his wife, and his kids. But it hit me, maybe that’s some kind of misdirection. I think, going back to the foreshadowing, it means the woman Cohle & Hart met at the trailer park, and the girls that stayed there with her. Obviously Marty wasn’t happy about the underaged girl(s) being there, and there’s the fact that obviously it was a fellow cop (Sargent I think?) who they should talk to regarding the site. That place was located at or near Lake Charles, and if you look closely at the present day 2012 murder, both the residence of the victim & the murder scene locations are Lake Charles.
Fewd-You kept me up all night. “That woman, those girls”…meaning the “hillbilly Bunny Ranch” at Spanish Lake. I think you’re on to something.
My first job was as a travelling auditor for a firm out of Baton Rouge many yrs ago. I know the area. Erath, where Dora Lange’s body was found is right in between Abbeville, (where the “flood victim” was found) and Spanish Lake (the “Bunny Ranch”. They are all right together.
BTW, Erath is the hub for all the natural gas lines. It is the place where pricing for gas future contracts are set! Rich and powerful men are involved.
I don’t know if that plays into it but I agree with you that Marty’s comment “That woman, those girls” was about the victims.
Actually the hillbilly “Bunny Ranch” was at Spanish Lake. Lake Charles (New Iberia) is a good 100 miles away.
I noticed there was no date-time stamp on the 3hr. period before he “killed himself” but there was on the section where he was going to take the phone call.
He may have been given something sharp. (‘ll look again soon.) I think he was given a choice of how he was to die. He chose suicide.
Also, one more observation:
After Guy Francis offs himself, there’s the scene where the detectives are watching the surveillance tapes. At the moment Cohle asks if there’s audio on the tapes, after the guards walk Francis back to his cell, it looks like one of the guards leans in and may have said something to the prisoner. That same guard can be seen earlier in the episode, circling the interrogation room when Francis first brings up The Yellow King to Cohle. Hmmm…
I definitely get the feeling that Rust is undercover (faking his split from Marty) as he has proved in the past that he can go deep undercover. I don’t feel like the black stars point to Rust – if only because in contrast he drinks ‘Lone Star’ brand beer. The scene with Rust at Tuttles school with the black star framed around him reminds me more of the star of Bethlehem than anything else – a beacon leading the wise men to something perhaps….
Black star is watching him. You really should read all the comments.
I want to know what cohle found at martys house when he is alone there during the lawnmower exchange (he is obviously super pissed at Marty after that), why cohle needs an in at a hospital so bad (he tells martys wife to hook him up w a nurse and then dates a doctor), and if his month in Paris has anything to do with anything
I don’t think roles come along very often as complex as Chole’s. And, MM is just nailing it. Just think if this show were a book. You wouldn’t want to sleep until you finished it. And, when you finished it, you’d feel sad it ended.
Rust’s philosophy while on a case is exemplified by that tiny little mirror: Stay focused!!! The Paris remark may or may not be true. But, his humor is hilarious. I adore Chole, warts and all. He’s an actor being played by an actor. It’s no wonder MM wanted this role.
He steered the conversation away from Alaska real quick.
I’ve wondered about that Paris comment too. He brought it up comparing the beauty of that city to Alaska (I think the Alaska stuff is part of his cover).
Maybe he was there for a month just getting/staying drunk…like he said. Perhaps after running over his daughter on her tricycle in his own driveway.
Jesus H Macy, I just noticed Cohle’s little beer-can men each have the “Lonestar” star on their heads in all the screen grabs.
Goddamn little totem men all with yellow crowns. Sonuvabitch.
Chole is playing those detectives like a fiddle. He is there to find out what they know and not tell them a thing…and he does it so damn well! Playing with the beer cans and making little men with gold stars on their heads. Spouting non sense like “the flat circle”. He picked that up from Reggie.
Then he starts screwing with them about linear time and dimensions. Actually we are in a 3 dimensional world (length, width, height).
We can’t conceive of a 4 dimensional world but a 2 dimensional one would be flat. Circle=flat (2 dimensions).
But that circle made out of twigs on the trunk og the tree was real creepy…a symbolic portal to Carcosa?
Did you see the stars on Maize’s bedroom door? I have thought all along (and her crown + stars just added to the feeling) that Maize might be the woman on the bridge. Audrey hates her. Maggie was a little to coy in the dinner scene for my liking. Something is up.
Like the picture in Dora Lange’s mother’s house? Like the dolls Marty’ s kids were playing with? Rust was showing and telling the detectives all the clues/evidence in the case to see what they knew, just as Marty said he did. The last can smashed was a reference to Ladeax’s comment and the spiral found at the tree.
Two questions/comments for possible discussion:
1) Within the universe of “True Detective,” do you think the book “The King in Yellow” exists? As to say, have we seen anything that might give the possibility that Rust/Marty might eventually figure out the literary references (access to Internet for example) and use the source material to start unraveling the mystery? Or is it possibly the show’s intent to simply become another short (modern) story to be included in the original Chambers/Lovecraft mythology, and the Yellow King/Carcosa references are the characters’ own means of stumbling across the madness play?
2) Since we know that Rust has a deep undercover penchant, is there a possibility that his presented philosophical ideology is part of it? I think there is evidence that his interview monologues are in part performance, but is there any other evidence that he is perhaps more in tune with an idea of God and justice than he has presented? My reasoning is that he does have a strong sense for justice and “bad” men and is obsessive about the work of catching bad men. Philosophically though, is there a reason why he would care so much, if a part of him thinks that extinction might be mankind’s best solution?
Just re watching episode 1. Some observations:
1. In cohle apartment, looks like a UC ala donnie brasco. He has a bunch of tutorial books on forensic and murder,which is very interesting. Probably has back ground elsewhere, and assigned here.
2. Marty falls asleep on the chair and his wife asks him what’s up and says we all missed u the last couple days. So he was gone overnight possibly the days leading up to and the murder.
3. When hart is talking to his boss after the crime scene, he asks about cohle and mentions he is not interesting in making friends and seems to struggle with saying to keep him on the case and then says basically only if I am. Then he caps ledoux also? To silence him?
4. When cohle and hart are visiting the African American church, cohle walks in and hart looks like o shit as in stop looking around this place. Also there, cohle is looking at something. What I think it is is the way the cross is tied together! Just like the devil traps are tied.
5. Sheriff tate office filled w deer heads.
6. At the press conference announcing the Dora lange situation, when police chief says we believe she is killed (cop makes weird face then) and then he says we hope our investigators make an arrest, and this old police guy and hart look over at cohle.
7. Before dinner,cohle downs a bottle of cough syrup. I think he does this to appear messed up possibly. Maybe to make hart uncomfortable for whatever reason.
8. Hart seems so distraught and starts tearing up when talking about cohle in interrogation room. Either he resents the way they separated or something bad has happened to cohle.
9. The policeman cohle slaps calls him a rat. He took exception.
10. Rev Tuttle specifically thanks hart for doing his part in the war, seems to want cohle to get on board or out.
I like your point 1. I have thought that Chole has been undercover from the get-go. He told the Detectives that there was “no expiration date” on his undercover persona. And his files are still sealed after some 20 yrs.
The Major said: “nobody wants you here, I don’t want you here”. Yet Chole told the detectives that the Tx police got him the La police job. I don’t think so. I think he’s a Fed. And yeah, he planted that twig sculpture in the Fontenot shed to get an investigation going.
I think that the deal with Marty is that he is a (good old boy) on the outside but a (self loathing philandering alcoholic) on the inside. He just was not paying attention. to the case or to his family in 1995 and has regretted it ever since. (No wedding ring in 2012).
I think the deal with Chole is he said his daughter died in a car accident (in his own driveway) He ran over her himself probably while under the influence and then just went all to pieces. This accounts for his pessimism, his lone wolf life, his undercover work which targets pedophiles and drug dealers. Since he too has regretted it for his entire life since the accident.
After a stay in a psychiatric hospital (not in Lubbock there is not one there, but there is one across the lake from New Orleans) he became a very valuable and permanent asset.
cohle was studying the way the cross was died and then a very clumsily made devil trap is found in the fontenot shed, like it was made by someone else (cohle) and planted.
the show has some Twin Peaks vibes, minus the whole heavy supernatural thing.
the swirl seems to be the “Yellow Sign” which is described in the King in Yellow as; “anyone who possesses, even by accident, a copy of the sign is susceptible to some form of insidious mind control, or possession, by the King in Yellow or one of his heirs.”
trying to go off the premise the show is not Twin Peaks-like, as in the killer(s) are actual human beings and they’re using vulnerable individuals along with acid as their “mind control,” and the symbol just kind of represents the persons devotion to the Yellow King.
“It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”
In a previous post I mentioned that the Cathars (Pure Ones) were exterminated on the orders of the Pope in about 1200 AD. The Cathars believed in “Duality”. That is everything on earth is dualistic: good/bad, male/female, day/night and form/void etc. They believed the earth was evil made by an evil god.
One Cathar fortress was Carcassonne Fr.(Carcosa). When it fell they were burned alive or converted. If they converted they had to wear a Yellow Cross (yellow sign) on the front and back of their cloak as a sign of shame.
But I do not see this as the key to the show, just a very interesting target group for the investigation. I still think it is all about Who? and What? is Chole.
It’s a painted blue spiral on Dora Lange. The spiral is a snake. Yeah, it’s fearful if the god is Satan. Lots of painted signs at Preacher’s traveling tent church. Cain wasgiven a mark. It shows up in Revelation, too.
also, the last episode is called “Form & Void.” from Genesis 1:2 in the bible: “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.”
after Lucifer rebels, the heavens and earth “became” without form and void. at least that’s what I’m gathering.
I too watched again last night. Black stars, black stars — where have I seen black stars before? The Commander: He wears a black uniform with lots of stars across both shoulders. Does he have his own police force within the state police force? Looks like his tentacles could reach into the prison system, sheriffs’ offices, drug CID, etc. But, the scar faces — how do they fit in? Texas? Tuttle? Tuttle’s death? “You don’ pick your parents or your partner.”. Who picked Marty for Rust? Why? Because he’d lead Rust nowhere? “You used to be smarter, Marty.” From the start, Rust knew the Lange murder had “history and scope.”. It had ties to Texas as it turns out. It’s easy to connect Friends of Christ: They ‘catch’ victims for their satanic worship. But the kids? To make devil traps? Like slave labor? Deep and dark. Episode 5 is the pivot episode. Rust gets it. The billboard was like an ah-ha moment. And, he’ s soon going to be in danger.
Ladeux to Rust: Black Stars is watching you. (But, Black Stars may not be the Yellow King. Hmmmm…)
Did anyone notice the April 1 date of the suicide?
Exasperated Chole in 2002: “Hey, what’s goin’ on here?” He’s still working the drug angle. But, the Yellow King is still killing? Back the next day, snitch is dead. Cover-up. Pay phone. Billboard. Lange murder scene. Made in error files. Tuttle’s old school. Devil nets. Black stars. Off the grid. Tuttle dies before Rust can talk to him in 2010. Pix of 2010 murder. And file. Rust knows everything in that file. How? Now Rust is the accused in 2012. Those two detecti(ves haven’t added a single thing in two years to that file. (Remember the black minister and his church? Dead cats? ) How does that now fit? Connection? Or red herring?
If the Commander was using Tuttle to form the task force, and Rust and Tuttle ever together connect the dots (preview of 6 show them meeting), Tuttle would be in danger, too. Irony: Commander is rogue, not Rust. Commander setting up 2012 Rust as perpetrator. Yeah, right.
Could Rust be ATF, Justice? Who’s going to stand by him? Marty? I think so.
When cold gets the confession out of the suspect in 2002 he references PCP as a drug that makes you tear off your own face.
Which is impossible to not consider his reference to how the cartels deal with rats in the 4th episode.
*Cohle, not cold
Just re-watched episode 5. Cohle’s relationship to his “girl friend” seems weird to me. Cohle wouldn’t have a girl friend. I don’t see him changing after the case was closed. He’s still the nihilist that doesn’t believe a man can love. So sitting on the couch watching tv just doesn’t fit. His girl friend became lafayette general or something.
I bet Cohle was dating her for intel. Maybe she is connected too. I just don’t see Cohle in a relationship. And that scene on the couch, he gives are a pretty ominous look.
Cohle could’ve been dating her for the backstory. The one scene where they show the two of them he looks genuinely out of place. She just gleefully toys with their cable remote.
Looking at the cohle is undercover all along theory a little more, possibly his daughter was a victim of kidnapping for whatever purposes (sex trade, ritual etc)by associates of the cult or secret fraternity or whatever their title is. Cohle working the undercover in Texas finds connections to a king in louisiana. What i don’t know is why he would go rogue or off the chart. Possibly his handler is killed or corrupted? A reason they could of put him under cover as a state police is to get onto this case by directing the evidence, while getting a read on everyone else and maybe be approached by a member of cult.
I think everybody noticed in the scene where Chole is working at night on the computer that every case file showed “Made in Error”. I rewatched it last night and noticed that the numbers on the left side of the screen are weights (all 50-100 lbs).
So these are files on missing children (mostly) who were later labeled “Made in Error” just like the one for the little girl in episode 1.
BTW I think Chole planted that twig sculpture in the backyard “playhouse” to get the case started. he saw the sign…he led Marty there…he went to the “playhouse and found it. Chole was sent to the state police to get an investigation going.
In 1995, I meant.
I originally thought perhaps the Commander had been the person tagged from a fed source to place Rust in CID in 1995, because he didn’t speak to Marty and Marty called him a p—- under his breath, but he looked right at Rust after announcing the task force and answered Rust’s question of “Really?” with “Yes”. Looking back, I think Commander may have had an arrest in mind, and didn’t want Rust and Marty to investigate it properly. Odd that Ladeux said as much in 2002.
Agree.
The drinking making his questioning inadmissible is obvious, and should be so to any detective. In fact Cohle even says when he asks them to retrieve the beer ‘what is this supposed to be admissible.’ So like Hart said, ‘Cohle was getting a read on you.’ Cohle was probably testing to see what line the detectives were taking with him. Refusing to let him drink would have been a sure sign they were trying to pin something on him. When they obliged he let the questioning proceed because he felt they weren’t coming at him directly.
I also think at this point trying to guess out what’s going to happen is missing the point. Episode 5 was almost saying in blaring lights ‘STOP TRYING TO FIGURE THE STORY OUT AND WATCH THE STORY UNFOLD.’ Which by the way is what a True Detective does. They don’t try to figure out what happened, they let the clues and evidence unfold the story for them. Which by the way is what Rusty starts to do in 2002.
All I know is when they reveal that the partners have been lying for 20 years about their story, I freaked out. This show is fucking awesome.
If you’re interested look up Carcassonne France. “You’re in Carcosa now”. During the Albigensian Crusade the Pope ordered the conversion or murder of all the Cathars (Pure Ones). About 1209, Carcassone, a Cathar stronghold fell. You either converted or were put to the sword or burned at the stake. If you converted you had to sew a “Yellow Cross” on the front and back of your cloak as a sign of shame. I don’t think it has anything to do with the show but I do think it was the source of “Lost Carcosa”.
I think that Rust has been undercover from the get-go. All we know about him is what he told the Detectives and Marty and some of it is not true. I went to USAF flight school in Lubbock Tx and my first job was as a traveling auditor for a firm out of Baton Rouge La. I know all of those locations in the show and I know there is no Northshore Psychiatric Hosp. in Lubbock but there is one in La. across the lake from New Orleans.
Rust told the Detectives there was “no expiration date” on his undercover persona. And his files are still sealed after almost 20 yrs. He said the Tx police got him a job with the La police. Doesn’t happen like that. I think he’s a Fed.
He did lose a daughter in a car accident (on her tricycle in his own driveway).I think he ran over her himself and he went all to pieces. That explains his “philosophy” and his original undercover work and drug use.
Noose tattoo on Ladoux…could be a Masonic cable tow that symbolizes his tie and bond to a brotherhood. That he was a follower/protector of a larger group and that he had friends in high places. [www.masonicdictionary.com].
This just gave me goosebumps- from same link. “In ancient times every adult had to present himself yearly before the sheriff or chief authority of the county to renew his oath of fealty to his liege lord and the King, nor were any excused from this service except they were a considerable distance away; ” Could this be why kids disappear in January? Part of a pledge to the Yellow King.
does stars are falling remind anyone else of Under The Dome
does the antlers kind of staging remind anyone else of Hannibal
does the shooting of handcuffed suspect remind anyone else of Seven
are we being fucked with to the extent that the Yellow King / Carcosa story is interwoven in so many works of modern horror/fantasy/science fiction (including most notably Lovecraft) it’s the blueprint?
“this has happened already”
LaDeaux getting shot was the best/least satisfying shooting of a bad guy since Se7en.
Time is a flat circle, baby.
other times I thought I was mainlining the secret truth of the universe
Something happened with the ball player too…yellow bball cap…maybe he was protecting his niece?
Gotta love T Bone Burnett
Agreed
Well after watching again…Rev Tuttle and his cousin Gov is totally in on it. Cohle as he have big reaction when shaking hands.
Anyone noticed the mug shows BHM? B Hart, Martin…that’s like the first think you see in the interview recording. Hart, Martin and the mug!
MonsterDotCom: Chef Wanted, must be willing to relocate to undisclosed location, have a degree in Chemistry, be adept at using firearms and handling explosives, candidates who have deeply explored the genre weird fiction will be given preference, must be willing to exhibit an uncommon level of commitment to the company brand.
Did anyone else notice the throwaway line from Marty that he got a 10-point buck year before last hunting? Went back and looked in Ep1 and that was a 10-point rack on the dead girl.
Good one! Also mug…BHM…B Hart, Martin?
I find myself wondering if the murders and Satanic/ritual killing elements aren’t just either a distraction or a kind of public display of terror by the “powers that be.” And “the powers that be” are just doing what powerful people do to stay powerful: making money, primarily through drug dealing. The people that use the drugs are the pawns, they are trapped in the flat circle living their days to no purpose, fueling the interests of those with influence. The shootout scene made it clear that at the level of the street there is so much mayhem that nobody down there really knows what is going on or why; and you see all that mayhem from a distance, as if from a bird’s eye point of view. Rusty’s perception that everything is the same is correct. The corrupt power of the elites is a constant throughout history–and the masses are just ignorant and unable to break free of their ignorance. Hence, all the talk about low IQ and religion {“opiate of the masses” jargon) from Rusty at the tent meeting. Rusty is a “priest” because he sees what is happening from a different vantage point…his eyes have been opened, the truth has been revealed to him. He might therefore be in a position to change the outcomes to a degree…sort of like the characters in the Matrix who know the truth can manipulate the laws of physics within the confines of the Matrix because they realize those laws don’t exist in an illusory world.
Very astute. I also do not think the story is about the cult. It is fascinating, weird, grotesque and like a car crash, we don’t want to see but can’t look away.
The real story is Who? and What? is Chole.
the writers are looking down on us viewers who are looking down on the characters who are trying to piece together the puzzle. like in a spiral. shit so meta it hurts to think about.
Cole’s storage locker. Is it unlikely that a man so talented at maintaining deep undercover, off grid status would be so blatant and open, using his own name, to stockpile evidence that’s his life work? Maybe the locker is a honey pot intended to attract whoever might be following him. The last shot of Episode 6, the black stars on the broken window were to alert us that he’s being watched.
On the window in the pull back shot he is seen through the window and an eye has been drawn on that window.
as opposed to the ghostly figures painted on the school walls with bright red eyes?
If I were in a creepy cult of powerful men who worshiped at stone alters out in the woods while torturing and killing women and kids, I’d really hate the publicity of the ‘hey, look at me!’ bodies posed in the cane field, etc.
And as much as we like to think police are out to solve every murder. A dead prostitute is not ever going to make the top priority list. And what’s the likely hood a dead decayed prostitute warrants a call to the State Police. Local authorities would be more than happy to write it off a Jane Doe who got in bad with her drug dealer or the wrong John.
Well if you’ve ever been to Southern Lousiana bayou country you’d know that you can put bodies a lot of places and never get any publicity. The publicity of the Dora Lange case only came due to a fire being set. In reality leaving a body in that location(as an offering?)would be picked to pieces beyond recognition by animals and the elements in a few days. In a few days there would just be bones a Jane Doe, with hardly any evidence to proceed on. Barely any soft tissue left, no tat’s, no stab wounds, no vaginal trauma, just bones. So quite plausible they’ve been dumping bones all over. NOW what makes the 2012 murder so different is that the body was left in a location in which the body HAD to be noticed. Which might be a clue that the murder in 1995 and the murder in 2012 aren’t committed by the same person(s).
I have always said cult. Tall man , man with the scars etc. I think thecult assigns different ppl to commit a murder. the yellow king runs the show and dictates who does what. Cohle understands that and try’s to dig deep to solve it
Reggie’s other tattoo features a picture of a praying woman (Mary, maybe? I’m not big on the iconography). We see at least three more of those overlooking Cohle as he makes his way through the school. They’re everywhere in there.
I’m sure the icon reappears in conjunction with the meta conspiracy. Was it featured on the advertising or tent for the church where we met preacher and castrated dude?
Is anyone else significantly more creeped out by Cohle’s Lone Star people after the last episode?
I dunno, they started out pretty creepy.
The one thing I didn’t like about the episode was inferring that Reggie Ledoux was also a pedophile. It added another layer to him that didn’t need to be there, in my opinion. The guy was already a meth cooking serial killer; it’s not as if his scumbag resume was light on data. The writers didn’t need to add anything to his character to make him a complete piece of garbage that Hart felt the need to execute on the spot.
Ok I went back and watched episode 4. Charlie Lange said Reggie LeDoux talked ‘like a short eyes.’ That’s prison slang for pedophile.
Well was Reggie LeDoux a serial killer? We’ll never know. We know he was a pedophile. We don’t know if he was a serial killer. But I think the point of the show is becoming that WE(the audience) are the true detectives. And so we need to stop trying to complete the circle and figure out what happened. When you do this, as Hart said, you start to skew the evidence to fit your notion. We need to let the evidence reveal the story for us, to be true detectives. Reggie LeDoux would be an obvious choice for these crimes, but is the evidence really there? Seeing as all we got out of him was some stoner rantings we’ll never know. I got to think a guy who was smart enough to set up a textbook perimeter defense would know ‘if I kill the ex wife of my cellmate, being the shining example of murdering crazy dude that I am, I’ll be a prime suspect, which will really hurt my meth business.’ That was always the one thing that held me back from the Reggie LeDoux is our man.
I realize now that watching this show while sick was a bad idea as I missed all of these things. Sorry folks, carry on.
I guess I missed the part about pedophilia. I just thought he was some crazy cult guy who used the kids for their symbolic innocence in his rituals and just tortured them.
Is the idea not to suggest that Ledoux is not the killer after all?
Disagree, it wasn’t about making Ledoux a piece of shit, it was about showing how earnestly triggered Marty is by this stuff. It’s the show telling us to pay attention to how Marty reacts to kids being hurt/sexualized.
The yellow king could very well refer to his badge if this theory is true.
I heard a theory that Rust has been undercover this entire time looking into the cops themselves as the ones committing the crimes. Maybe the yellow king references his badge.
actor’s name that plays Ginger?
IMDB?
we all in carcosa now. previous works ——-> writers ——> characters ——> viewers ——-> reviewers ——–> discussions. the stars are falling.
(*hold me i’m scared now*)
Late to the game today, my sincere apologies if somebody else has already covered this.
My take at this point is that Audrey Hart, having been the victim of some sexual misadventure as a child, grows up to be somehow in thrall to the King in Yellow. I’m guessing she’s involved in the ritual murders that have taken place in the intervening years. My guess is Marty or Rust (or both) figured this out somewhere along the way and agreed to keep her involvement quiet so as not to send her up the river. Rust is running around in the background for years trying to get to the King in Yellow to stop the cult, and save/protect Hart’s daughter as penance for not being able to save his own. Deep cover shit.
Hummm, interesting!
internet BLOWIN UP with carcosa / yellow king backstory these past two days. stories in stories in stories. kind of like a spiral.
The castrated man is shown briefly in the opening credits. Could be throwaway, or could mean that he has more play in the show than a 5 minute interview.
If a guy who can’t even get a compassionate hug without defecating on himself is responsible for ritualistic murder, I’d hate to play poker with that guy.
I’m surely not the first to look it up, but according to imdb the lawnmower man at the school from episode 2 will return for the final two episodes, and his character is named Errol. Decent case to be made for him being the green eared spaghetti monster too and it appears he has scars on his face.
that guy stuck out to me simply because of the way Hart cut the interview short. He didn’t let Cohle get his questions going.
[i.imgur.com]
All these great (and not so great) theories.
It seems that we the viewer have become the… True Detective!
I think Rust went deep undercover – he never “left” the police force, they just made it look that way. Remember when he mentioned how he felt about the task force being so eager to take over the case, and Marty asked him if he thought the task force was in on the killings? There’s some serious high-level deep-shit involvement and Rust had to go off the grid to get in with them and find out what he needed to. It’s the only play that makes sense.
An interesting exerpt from Wikipedia:
The King in Yellow never fully describes the shape and purpose of the Yellow Sign. Nonetheless, “The Repairer of Reputations”, one of the stories in the collection, suggests that anyone who possesses, even by accident, a copy of the sign is susceptible to some form of insidious mind control, or possession, by the King in Yellow or one of his heirs. The stories also suggest that the original creator of the sign was not human and possibly came from a strange alternate dimension that contains an ominous and ancient city known as Carcosa.
Yes, I’d call it a secular, modern day (relatively speaking) mark of the beast.
The Pink Floyd logo is missing in the banner pic…..Does this mean anything? BUM BUM BUM!!
– the Barbie gang rape diorama
– the drawing
– the threesome at 15 yrs old
– her rebellious clothing and hair
Something bad is happening/has happened to Marty’s older daughter. The writers have been too in our face with age inappropriate sexual behavior. The easy answer is that she was/is being molested by someone. The question is by whom? Marty is the easy guess, but I don’t think it’s him. Marty’s wife? Marty’s father-in-law? A character from the daughter’s school or church we haven’t met yet that ties into the investigation somehow?
I’ve been ranting about the father-in-law being one of the men behind the murders since the second episode. His talk about how “everything is sex these days” and complaining about things having changed for the worst, him asking Marty about his case, and Audrey showing signs of abuse immediately after. This could also mean that Cohle figured this out but decided not to tell Marty in order to protect his family.
As for the conversation with the two girls, I listened to it really closely and it’s something along these lines (can’t tell which says what):
– What happened to his parents?
– They died in a car accident
– What, how?
– They just did
Not sure what it’s referencing.
Someone also pointed out Marty’s line about having gone 10-point buck hunting, and there being a 10-point rack on Dora Lang, which corroborates this. Marty could have gone hunting with his father-in-law.
I have a different take on this scene that I haven’t read anywhere, which may mean I’m dead wrong. Nerd as I have become watching this show, I enlarged the picture of the dolls. One of them looks like a woman, brunette with her hair up. Could this have been Rust’ s wife? One of the kids said something about it being a car accident. At the time, I thought it’s purpose was to alert us to not only Maggie and Rust’s growing friendship (a la “It’s me.”), but also how much time Marty was not spending with his family. Rust felt ‘normal’ with Marty’s family. To me, it was a reprieve from the whole undercover gig.
I’m with @Murman
Re-watched the second episode last night. The Barbie gang rape diorama happens on the same night that Marty, Maggie and the kids return from a weekend at Maggie’s parents place. As Marty walks down the hall towards their bedroom, you can hear the two daughters having some sort of a conversation but it seems to be purposefully muted.
The drawings occur shortly after this. Feels like too much of a coincidence in my opinion. The oldest daughter either SAW something or was subjected to something that weekend, and it involved the father-in-law. Book it.
I think it will come out that Marty’s father-in-law has been abusing Audrey, and that he may also be somehow involved with the “Satanic cult”. I highly doubt Marty is abusing his daughter.
The Promise Keepers was also the former cult of the Leader of the Movementarians
The show just fucks with my head man.
Amen.