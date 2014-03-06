Here’s The Mashup Of ‘True Detective’ And ‘Star Wars’ We’ve All Been Waiting For

HBO’s True Detective has quickly become one of our go-to sources for material to parody, whether it’s a Law and Order style version of the credits or mashups taking one of the show’s most intense moments and subverting it. You probably already know the moment we’re taking about: when Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle says, “There’s a videotape” and proceeds to hand Woody Harrelson’s Marty Hart a flask of strong medicine to prepare him for what he’s about to see.
We’ve already enjoyed remakes of this scene which revealed Rust Cohle’s Magic Mike past and Marty Hart’s secret side hustle. Now a version has been edited by Rifftrax‘s Conor Lastowka, who knew Marty Hart’s reaction would make complete sense if he were watching the disastrous Star Wars Holiday Special. If you’ve seen the Star Wars Holiday Special, you also know the show’s dialogue fits this situation perfectly.
“You shouldn’t have that tape.”
“Nobody should have that tape.”
Indeed.
(NSFW audio)
Via The Clearly Dope
Little bit of a build up; but the payoff at the end was worth it.
Jumped right to the video, and was a bit disappointed to not see Episode I. But I guess the Christmas Special is just as bad.
Anyone else realize right away that the video was backwards? Anyway, I love these mashups, they’ll never get old.
The possibilities with that scene are endless. It will be the new “Hitler reacting to things” video.
Question: why has there not been a mashup of Marty Hart watching the finale of Dexter the Lumberf*cker yet???
Someone with some mad interwebs skills get on this pronto!
Bravo, that was tremendous.