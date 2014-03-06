Here’s The Mashup Of ‘True Detective’ And ‘Star Wars’ We’ve All Been Waiting For

HBO’s True Detective has quickly become one of our go-to sources for material to parody, whether it’s a Law and Order style version of the credits or mashups taking one of the show’s most intense moments and subverting it. You probably already know the moment we’re taking about: when Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle says, “There’s a videotape” and proceeds to hand Woody Harrelson’s Marty Hart a flask of strong medicine to prepare him for what he’s about to see.

We’ve already enjoyed remakes of this scene which revealed Rust Cohle’s Magic Mike past and Marty Hart’s secret side hustle. Now a version has been edited by Rifftrax‘s Conor Lastowka, who knew Marty Hart’s reaction would make complete sense if he were watching the disastrous Star Wars Holiday Special. If you’ve seen the Star Wars Holiday Special, you also know the show’s dialogue fits this situation perfectly.

“You shouldn’t have that tape.”

“Nobody should have that tape.”

Indeed.

(NSFW audio)

Via The Clearly Dope