Tom Arnold Almost Kept ‘True Lies’ From Getting Made And Other Facts About The Movie 20 Years Later

Yesterday, we celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary with a recap of Arnold’s 20 best lines — “It’s not a toomah!” is still tops in my book — and today we’re digging up the facts on how the movie came to be. For starters, the story of how Tom Arnold’s presence nearly derailed the movie from ever being made.
1. James Cameron was the only person in Hollywood who liked Tom Arnold at the time. This has probably been the case for much of Tom Arnold’s career, but in 1994 he wasn’t especially popular in the casting department because of his messy divorce from Rosanne Barr. Twentieth-Century Fox was vehemently against casting Tom Arnold, but James Cameron liked him so much that he threatened to pull out of the movie if they didn’t sign off on Tom Arnold playing Albert Gibson.
2. James Cameron rented three Marine Harriers from the U.S. government for $2,410 per hour. Securing three fighter jets and the pilots to fly them is never a small order, but the U.S. government loaned Cameron three of them for the bargain price of $100,736.
3. One of the movie’s jokes comes from Tom Arnold’s real-life divorce. In the scene where Harry reveals his suspicions that Helen is having an affair to Albert Gibson, Gibson remarks, “What kind of sick bitch takes the ice cube trays out of the freezer?” This joke was a gag on the real-life divorce that Tom Arnold was going through at the time after he discovered that his ex, Rosanne had gone so far as to take the ice cube trays from their freezer.
4. Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her birthday by doing her own helicopter stunt. Curtis celebrated her 36th birthday by performing the harrowing helicopter stunt herself after James Cameron suggested the idea. At first Curtis balked at the idea of dangling from the helicopter and asked James Cameron where he was going to be during all of this. Cameron replied, “Hanging out the door filming you with a hand-held camera.” The actress figured that if he was going to be so daring she might as well, too. The stunt was performed when the limousine and helicopter accelerated together to a speed of 70 mph.
5. 9/11 put the brakes on the potential sequel. After the movie’s success, talks began of reuniting the cast for a sequel and everyone, including James Cameron, was on board. A script was written with a slated release date for sometime in 2002. Following the 9/11 attacks, the project was put on the shelf with James Cameron feeling that a movie with jokes about terrorism would be in poor taste. There had been talks of a possible TV series based on the film a few years ago, but as it stands, the best thing out there is a forgotten Super Nintendo game.
6. Jamie Lee Curtis wore her own lingerie for the striptease. The wardrobe department wasn’t needed for Jame Lee Curtis’ striptease that she gives to her husband in the movie. Curtis brought her own lingerie to the set.
Well, Tom Arnold went on to have a great career afterwards, with stellar roles in top-notch films like…Madea’s Witness Protection and McHale’s Navy.
His best role other than True Lies was of course as himself on “The Simpsons” in “Tree House of Horror X.”
His movies weren’t great, but he never tied people down and made em watch them. Which he could do, cause he’s a big guy and he’s good with knots.
And now I’d like to talk about Soul Plane…
C’mon, he had a great run in the 2000’s with Jet Li/DMX/Steve Seagal/Anthony Anderson that pretty enviable.
‘Big Bully’ with Rick Moranis. Top notch, TOP NOTCH!
He’s funny in 9.5 months with Hugh Grant. That’s, that’s…about it though…
I don’t think he’s ever met Don Knots.
You all seem to be forgetting a little movie called, The Stupids.
The Stupids was the shit
Don’t forget “Carpool”. It came out when I was only 14 so I watched it, but that’s still no excuse.
It’s been at least 15 years since I’ve since this movie, and literally the only thing I remembered going through this list was Jamie Lee Curtis pole dancing.
I think she peaked in 1983 with her much deserved Oscar for that year’s Best Tits in a Major Motion Picture category for her performance in Trading Places.
“I remember the first time I got shot out of a cannon.”
This line – where Arnold rips on Schwarzenegger’s daughter in-film daughter when she appears in-scene wearing a motorcycle helmet is still the funniest one-liner Arnold has ever said. It’s one of my favourite off-the-cuff movie lines from any film ever. I’ll occasionally break it out if someone enters a room wearing a motorcycle or bicycle helmet.
Classic use of Dad humor from Arnie there.
T2 and True Lies can S a D. TOTAL RECALL is Arnold’s best 1990’s movie. Followed by Last Action Hero.
Predator and Commando might have something to say about that. Actually maybe not. All of these are great flicks.
Outside of chronologically or alphabetically it is impossible to definitively rank T2, True Lies, Commando, Total Recall, or Predator.
Here’s how I look at ’em:
T2: Arnold’s “Best” movie in terms of realism (which says a lot considering it’s about time traveling humanoid robots, lol), acting, action, and “message”. One of the few Arnold movies that casual movie-goers, as well as people who aren’t a fan of his, can say is a legitimately “good” movie. The other being Terminator 1, but again, some may disagree.
True Lies: Another “good” Arnold movie, but this one is almost an action comedy and doesn’t take itself seriously (as the aforementioned T2 does to the point where it almost annoys me)
Commando: One of the few “so bad it’s good” Arnold movies where Arnold basically did a movie that’s on the same level as most of Sly’s movies, and pretty much everything Van Damme, Seagal, and Norris did. But Arnold is King, so this one gets more recognition than say, Cobra, Out For Justice, and the Missing in Action trilogy. Van Damme’s movies never really had high body counts.
Total Recall: Another “smart” action movie that doesn’t take itself seriously. I’d put this on the same level as True Lies, but the sheer amount of bloodshed and bodycount would make most disagree. (True Lies may be R-rated, but by 1994 Cameron knew the 80’s action mayhem wasn’t winning over parents anymore. Arnold insisted on less gratuitous violence as well).
Predator: This one doesn’t have a message like T2 and isn’t as smart as True Lies or Total Recall, but it takes itself just seriously enough where you’re invested in the characters. A bit “higher brow” than Commando, enough for it to pass as a “good” movie.
Also worth mentioning:
The Running Man: Probably one of Arnold’s most under-rated classics. About on the same level as Predator.
Raw Deal: Not as much action as Arnold was known for, but great cast, performances, and storyline. This one is pretty under-rated IMO.
Red Heat: I think whether you can tolerate Jim Belushi is a deal breaker on this one. Other than that, a pretty decent action movie.
Last Action Hero: Still one of my favorite Arnold movies, and I will never understand why it gets as much flack as it does. Also one of the few PG-13 “classic” action movies that gets a pass from me. I dunno, maybe it’s just nostalgia. As a 9 year old in 1993, the idea of being magically transported into an Arnold movie and becoming his sidekick was probably my biggest childhood fantasy.
CROM LAUGHS AT YOUR LIST.
Nope guys, it’s Twins.
No Kindergarten Cop? :)
Pumping Iron?
Twins and Kindergarden Cop are better than Commando.
Predator does have a message: GUNZ MUTHAFUCKER GUNZ!!!
“Terrorist Art Malik,” man, that’s not cool. Art Malik is an actor! I like hearing that Cameron suck up for Tom Arnold that way. He was great in this movie.
My 4th grade teacher looked alarmingly like JLC. That made going to school a bit awkward after seeing the movie and that striptease scene. #ThankGodForTrapperKeepers
To this day, I laugh when Bill Paxton gets held up at that aquaduct. “I got a little dick. It’s pathetic” makes me laugh.
Charlton Heston’s character based on Nick Fury is the best fact on this list.
Last time I ever went to a Drive-In, it was a double feature – Speed, and True Lies. When Jamie Lee started doing her striptease, everyone started honking their horns.
Good times…
“Taking the ice cubes from the freezer” is still one of my favorite lines from that movie. Even made better by the fact it was Roseanne who did it. Talk about batshit crazy.