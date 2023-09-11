As Americans recognize the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, one particularly historic moment from that terrible day has bubbled up on social media. Namely, the time Donald Trump called into a local TV station shortly after the Twin Towers collapsed and bragged about how he has the tallest building in downtown Manhattan now.

As firefighters and first responders risked their lives and health to pull people from the wreckage, Trump called into WWOR and went live on the air with this thoughts on the devastation. He was focused on the size of his building after worst terrorist attack on American soil. That’s what was clearly important to him in the middle of 9/11.

Trump called in on 9/11 to brag that his building was now the tallest building in downtown Manhattan: “Forty Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building… Now it’s the tallest!” pic.twitter.com/QS2hw6lsUT — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 11, 2023

Via The Independent:

“I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And it was actually – before the World Trade Center – was the tallest. And then when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest.”

What made Trump’s tone-deaf boast even worse is that it’s not even true. 40 Wall Street was never the tallest building in Manhattan in the 1970s, nor was it after the Twin Towers collapsed. Trump basically lied, and again, right in the middle of 9/11 as the downtown area was still smoldering. Against all logic and reason, he’d go on to become America’s 45th president.

In the spirit of #NeverForget-ing, folks on Twitter are making it a point to commemorate 9/11 by reminding everyone of Trump’s incredible display of patriotism on that day. You can see some of the reactions below:

Just in case folks forget, this is what he’s always been about. https://t.co/hIIAt4lJx0 — Pat McCrystal (@PatMccrystal) September 11, 2023

This is the kind of thing a malignant narcissist says. He's always been terrible. https://t.co/sR7Gnbm3Ea — Beverly Diehl 🌻🇺🇦**Breast Cancer 2.0** (@writerbeverly) September 11, 2023

As people perished, his first thought was himself. https://t.co/jHz0TAsRhw — Truth Hurts (@TruthHrtzz) September 11, 2023

Imagine the field day Fox News would have with this if it was said by a Democrat. https://t.co/zEoh5W1YXY — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) September 11, 2023

This should have been the warning moment to everyone about Trump. His narcissism on full display, making 9/11 about him. Greatest terrorist attack on US Soil, and he has to mention it has now made his building the tallest in Wall Street. Just a sick sick man. https://t.co/QJypibiIOE — Andrew R (@kidcue) September 11, 2023

was and always will be a piece of dog shit https://t.co/n9oBDUj0Hj — mets mami (@janidgafos) September 11, 2023

Mr. Trump doesn't care about any of his cult members, or anyone else. He only cares about making up for the inadequacy in his pants. https://t.co/NgbV1Qfu4P — Kryztoff Minus✖️ (@M1NU5666) September 11, 2023

