Never Forget That Donald Trump (Falsely) Bragged About Having The Tallest Building In Manhattan During 9/11

As Americans recognize the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, one particularly historic moment from that terrible day has bubbled up on social media. Namely, the time Donald Trump called into a local TV station shortly after the Twin Towers collapsed and bragged about how he has the tallest building in downtown Manhattan now.

As firefighters and first responders risked their lives and health to pull people from the wreckage, Trump called into WWOR and went live on the air with this thoughts on the devastation. He was focused on the size of his building after worst terrorist attack on American soil. That’s what was clearly important to him in the middle of 9/11.

“I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And it was actually – before the World Trade Center – was the tallest. And then when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest.”

What made Trump’s tone-deaf boast even worse is that it’s not even true. 40 Wall Street was never the tallest building in Manhattan in the 1970s, nor was it after the Twin Towers collapsed. Trump basically lied, and again, right in the middle of 9/11 as the downtown area was still smoldering. Against all logic and reason, he’d go on to become America’s 45th president.

In the spirit of #NeverForget-ing, folks on Twitter are making it a point to commemorate 9/11 by reminding everyone of Trump’s incredible display of patriotism on that day. You can see some of the reactions below:

