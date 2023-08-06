For Donald Trump, social media is both a blessing and a curse. It’s his primary way of addressing his supporters, unfiltered and often unhinged. It also gets him in trouble. Last week the former president nabbed his third indictment in only a handful of months. He’s not supposed to be saying much about the case, at least not publicly. But the big guy can’t help himself and it may make his troubles even worse.

Since Friday Trump has been taking to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to drop some truly ill-advised posts. In one he threatened those who “go after me.” That was widely interpreted to be about his latest indictment, including by the special counsel who indicted him, Jack Smith. Smith thought so, too, so he requested a protective order to ensure he doesn’t do that again. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who’s presiding over the case, ordered Trump’s team to respond to the request by Monday. Naturally they asked for an extension. Judge Chutkan denied that request. So Trump went and exacerbated the problem he himself created.

““THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, as per Mediaite. ” EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF [sic] D.C.”

In a way, it’s understandable that Trump would freak out this much. Judge Chutkan is not only an Obama-appointee but she’s doled out harsh sentences to Jan. 6 rioters. She’s already not putting up with his nonsense, and though this social media post doesn’t include any direct threats, it’s still a violation of the law he agreed to follow. Posting through it is maybe not the way to go here, but when has Trump ever exhibited self-control?

(Via Mediaite)