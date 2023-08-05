Last week, Donald Trump enjoyed his third indictment in only a handful of months. During his arraignment in D.C., he was told not to post threatening messages. He agreed not to. That promise didn’t last long. On Friday, he took to his rinky dink Twitter clone to make a not-so-vague threat — which his campaign team is now trying to spin as no big deal.

Trump’s post read, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Now, the former president has many, many, many enemies. He has multiple lawsuits, some of which have advanced in the courts. But the Department of Justice was quick to propose a protective order, arguing that future posts of that nature “could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”

Not long after the post, his campaign tried to defend the big guy’s reckless antics, as per Mediaite.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” the campaign wrote in a statement.

Was it, though? Trump has not been subtle about claiming there’s some massive, deep state plot allegedly driven by President Joe Biden to derail his third campaign. He’s even been telling crowds that they, not him, are the real target. A Truth Social post earlier this week offered all-caps promises of all the revenge he’d wreak upon re-assuming office.

“The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’ BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” he railed.

Of course, if he keeps up like this, he’ll be running for president from prison a lot sooner than expected.

(Via Mediaite)