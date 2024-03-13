Donald Trump has always played the part of the smart businessman, but what if — and hear us out — he’s not? What if it’s all an act and he’s not all that great with money or with creating products that people want? His record of failed products would certainly suggest the latter. Truth Social, the former president’s rinky-dink Twitter clone, has stuck around for about 2 ½ years, but it’s never blown up, its future has repeatedly been in doubt, and the big guy has reportedly made nada off of it. It’s such a burden to him that, according to a new report, he once tried to dump it on someone far wealthier than he is.

A new report by The Washington Post claims that last summer Trump was looking to find a buyer for his MAGA social media service, which has long been the exclusive home to his deranged posting. Among those he approached was Musk. Musk said no, possibly in part because he was a little busy creating endless fires at the much bigger social media service he’d purchased late the previous year.

Still, the report shows Trump and Musk have communicated more than people have previously known, with advisers to the former alleging that they’ve pow-wowed a number of times about “politics and business,” which might help explain that rightward turn he’s made in the last few years. As it happens, last week a report emerged that Trump had visited Musk and some other figures wealthier than him, begging them for some much-needed scratch.

The Post reached out for comment and received this from a Trump Media spokesperson: “We heard Trump and Musk were actually discussing buying the Washington Post but they decided it had no value.” Unlike Truth Social, of course.

(Via The Post)