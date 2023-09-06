Donald Trump may be crushing it in the polls, but the Republican party is still in disarray. There are a lot of candidates hoping — and so far very much failing — to seize the GOP 2024 nomination from his mitts. And while many are afraid to say anything to make him mad, others are not. One of them is Ann Coulter, who’s been on the anti-Trump train for years. Trump hasn’t returned fire that often, but on Wednesday he did, big time.

Ann Coulter, the washed up political “pundit” who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very “nervous” energy. Like many others, I… pic.twitter.com/UQWay15ViI — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 6, 2023

“Ann Coulter, the washed up political “pundit” who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!”

For what it’s worth, Coulter hasn’t held back when it comes to Trump. Back in 2019, after he declared a national emergency to (unsuccessfully) complete his dumb Southern border wall, Coulter wrote, “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

She’s also told him “he had his chance, with a Republican House and Senate,” then pointed out his nepotism in handing key roles to family members, who then got rich as hell.

I absolutely HATE that I find myself agreeing with Ann Coulter — even if just this once. pic.twitter.com/sMAHQN6UPv — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 5, 2023

By early 2022 she declared him “done,” calling him a “liar and con man,” and later dragging him for backing joke candidate Herschel Walker. Maybe she and Chris Christie should form a band.

(Via Mediaite)