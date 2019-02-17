NBC

It’s been awhile since the president of the United States railed against a comedy program that airs when most people are getting drunk at bars. But something about the most recent Saturday Night Live got under Donald J. Trump’s skin. Perhaps it was all that free time he had during the “national emergency” he just declared, but he definitely spent Sunday morning as he often does: in rage-tweet mode.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Trump was possibly enraged by the “cold open,” in which Alec Baldwin made his billionth appearance on the show in the guise of Trump himself. This time Baldwin’s DJT prattled through justifications for his national emergency, not exactly hiding the likelihood that even he knows there’s no serious border crisis afoot. Whatever the case, it inspired him to both prove again he’s not 100% sure what “collusion” even means and, in a subsequent tweet, to repeat a classic line.