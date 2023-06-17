Fox News has been feeling a bit like CNN does these days. Ratings at the once mighty conservative-leaning news network have been down ever since they canned Tucker Carlson, with the MAGA crowd moseying on over to the likes of Newsmax. It might be all Donald Trump’s fault. It was he who aired 2020 voter fraud nonsense, which they parroted on-air, leading to a pricey settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, which may have been the reason they tossed Tucker. And guess who’s gloating over their misfortune? Donald Trump.

Last week, MSNBC beat Fox News both in total viewers and in much-coveted 25-54 age demographic, ending a nearly two year reign on top. The feat did not go unnoticed by Trump:

MSNBC averaged 1.52 million total viewers across prime time, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 172,000 demo viewers, which was enough to beat Fox’s 1.5 million total average viewers and 139,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 677,000 total average prime time viewers and 131,000 demo viewers. This was only the fourth time in MSNBC’s 27-year history ending a week at number one in prime time in total viewers, the last time being the week of Feb. 8, 2021. Moreover, this was only the second time MSNBC has ever won prime time in both total viewers and in the demo for a week. The only other time was the week of Dec. 17, 2018.

Trump then called himself “king”:

Well, it’s happened, just as I predicted. The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising “prairies.” Long live the King. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster…. ….Also—Do not broadcast negative ads against Republican and Conservative Candidates by Perverts and Misfits like the Failing Lincoln Project, and others. Roger Ailes never allowed that—And neither should a new and less successful Fox. Big turnoff! MSDNC and Fake News CNN will never allow positive Republican ads or hit pieces on Crooked Joe Biden. Fox must get smart fast before it’s too late. Only “TRUMP” can save Fox News. It is in freefall!

Thing is, Fox News did break back Trump: He did a town hall with Sean Hannity on a couple weeks back.

(Via Mediaite)