Last week, the hearings for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot went next-level. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified on live television, offering one explosive claim after another. It drove Trump to have a meltdown on his rinky dink Twitter clone, and several days later he was still at it.

Tellingly, Trump didn’t offer direct refutations to Hutchinson’s claims, nor did he say anything new. It was a rehash of what he said on the day. “So Cassidy Hutchinson was all set and ready to go to Florida with the Trump Team long after January 6th. She knew I did nothing wrong. She was a big Trump fan – but my people didn’t want her,” he wrote. “What happened? Why did she so dramatically change? All lies. I guess even she didn’t believe her own bull….!”

Perhaps Hutchinson’s wildest allegation — that Trump tried to choke a Secret Service agent who wouldn’t drive him to the Capitol, so he could join his violent supporters — did receive some real pushback. The agents in question have said they would testify that things didn’t go that far. Hutchinson has stood by her claims.

Meanwhile, all Trump has done is rant and rave and offer vague defenses and insults. After all, perhaps Hutchinson was one of his true believers who eventually saw the light. He has pushed back against the claim that he attacked a Secret Service agent, if only by claiming that he’s too weak to have done so. Others have said he’s too fat.

(Via Raw Story)