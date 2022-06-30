Donald Trump is many things — a twice-impeached former-president who has completely lost his mind, for instance — but humble is not one of them. He’s a self-proclaimed “stable genius” who believes that “nobody has done more for religion of all types than me.” And did you know he was “great looking”? Obviously. The most modest thing Trump has ever said is when he called someone else “the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life” (of course, he was referring to a member of his family), or maybe that he couldn’t have choked a Secret Service agent because he can’t lift 350 pounds.

During an interview that aired Thursday on Newsmax, Trump responded to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that he tried to grab the steering wheel of his Secret Service vehicle after an agent refused to take him to the Capitol on January 6th, “and then motioned toward [the] agent as if Trump wanted to choke him,” as NBC News reported.

“This lady yesterday, there’s something wrong with her,” he told anchor Rob Finnerty. “Is there something wrong? She said I jumped from a car and I started strangling — think of this — I started strangling a Secret Service agent who I know very well.” Trump believes Hutchinson is “living in fantasy land. She’s a social climber if you call that social.” (I can’t believe he missed an opportunity to plug his failing social media platform.)

“Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?” he said. “I don’t even know if it’s possible,” Finnerty remarked of Trump’s ability to grab the steering wheel. “It’s very hard,” Trump admitted. “It’s very hard for another reason. These guys lift 350 lbs. I don’t.”

That would qualify as working out, which Trump is actively opposed to.

You can watch the interview below.

Donald Trump told Newsmax that Cassidy Hutchinson is living in "fantasy land" because it's "very hard" to grab the steering wheel in the presidential SUV. pic.twitter.com/1thWFgJiFj — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) June 30, 2022

(Via Raw Story)