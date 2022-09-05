Donald Trump has a truly out-there relationship with the press. On one hand, he deplores them because they keep reporting on all the terrible and weird stuff he does. On the other, he adores them, obsesses over them, needs them. The former president has always loved few things more than seeing his name in headlines, reporters quoting him, changing the world with the power of either the press or, better yet, social media. Now he’s even offering some help to some of his longtime journalistic nemeses.

As caught by The Hill, Trump took to his failing Twitter clone Sunday night to a) rail once again against Fox News while b) trying to get CNN on his side.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed. RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – Has a big record of losing! Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the “pervert” purchased ads.”

He then turned to one of their ostensibly non-partisan rivals. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so,” Trump wrote.

As it happens, if the offer is sincere, he might have good timing. CNN is under new management, and owner Chris Licht has been slammed for either laying off or driving away some of its more openly anti-Trump reporters, most recently White House correspondent John Harwood. Then again, right now there probably aren’t a lot of people who want to get in business with someone who might have to run for president from jail.

(Via The Hill)