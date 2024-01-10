Is it a good idea to let Donald Trump defend himself? Even his closest cronies would likely say no way. The former president is a loose cannon. Let to his druthers, he’ll spout surreal gaffes or say things like that he hopes the nation’s economy crashes before November’s election. So take this with a quarry of salt: He reportedly wants to do part of the closing argument in one of his legal cases himself.

Per ABC News, the conclusion of Trump’s New York fraud trial is set for Thursday, when his defense team will make its final statements to the jury. Sources familiar with the matter claim that the big guy himself will deliver part of that address. That could change, and there’s a chance it will. The defense’s plans are said to be “fluid,” which means someone on Trump’s legal team could beg him not to make things worse for himself.

In the New York case — one of four dogging the failed blogger — Trump and his sons Jr. and Eric are accused of running a decade-long scheme, involving “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation,” to inflate Trump’s net worth to acquire more favorable loans. The judge in the case has already issued a partial summary judgment, which wasn’t so hot for him. The rest of the trial involves determining additional actions and penalties.

The last time Trump had to speak in court, was a disaster, to put it lightly. Alas, he thought it went “very well,” meaning he wasn’t disabused of doing it again.

(Via ABC News)