When it was announced that Donald Trump would take the stand in his New York fraud trial, few expected it would go smoothly. What would it be like to interrogate one of the world’s top shelf chaos agents? Cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, but all reports say it was as wild as one would imagine. Trump threw insults, got testy, muttered under his breath, and rambled off-script so often the judge threatened to throw him out. So it was a disaster? Not according to Trump.

Reporter: How did it go? Trump: I think it went very well… pic.twitter.com/p8phyY6i0i — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2023

After exiting the courtroom, a calm Trump said, “I think it went very well.” Did it, though? What he said afterwards suggested it might not have:

This is a case that should have never been brought. It’s a case that should be dismissed immediately. The fraud was on behalf of the court. The court was the fraudster in this case. They made references to assets that were very valuable, and they said, uh, they had no idea. They had no idea what the numbers were when they said $18 million for Mar-A-Lago, has 50 to 100 times that amount by any estimation. It’s a terrible thing that’s happened here. We’re taking days and days and weeks and weeks and it goes on. And then you look at the outside world and what’s happening. But of course, they’re getting their wish because I don’t have to be here for the most part. But I certainly do have to be here because I want to be here because it’s a scam. And this is a case that should have never been brought, and it’s a case that now should be dismissed.

So maybe Trump meant it went “very well” under the circumstances. After all, he wasn’t actually thrown out of court. And maybe he enjoyed annoying everyone by refusing to answer questions, instead babbling about things like his alleged wealth and claiming that he was president in 2021. If that’s how he measures a good day in court for a trial his company has already partially lost, then so be it. Or maybe it’s just further proof that his brain is mush.

(Via Mediaite)