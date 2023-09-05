Elon Musk has been leaning ever rightward for the last few years, especially since forking over a fortune to destroy Twitter. But maybe hearing this news he’ll realize he’s picked the wrong team: Donald Trump, the possibly jailbound leader of the GOP, has chosen electric cars as his latest enemy.

As per The Hill, the former president took to his maybe doomed social media service to rail against Joe Biden’s push to make electric cars dominant in the motor vehicle industry. Trump zeroed in on Michigan, the top state for auto manufacturing jobs.

“The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of ‘all Electric Cars’ goes into effect,” Trump wrote. “CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!”

Auto manufacturing jobs have plummeted around 65% since their peak in the 1960s and ‘70s, though the number still remains higher than any other state. The Environmental Protection Agency has predicted that by 2023 two-thirds of new cars will be electric. Meanwhile, the Energy Department recently vowed to invest $12 billion in converting auto manufacturing facilities into plants for hybrids and EVs.

Still, Trump claimed in a separate Truth Social post that electric cars will “ALL BE MADE IN CHINA,” killing the auto industry in America.

Surely the news won’t go lightly for Musk, whose electric car company is, much like Twitter/X, also chaotic.

(Via The Hill)