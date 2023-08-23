On social media, Donald Trump is boasting about how he’ll “proudly” be arrested in Georgia on Thursday. But in private, the seriousness of the situation is reportedly sinking in.

An insider told Page Six that the former president, who plans to turn himself to face charges that he deliberately sought to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, is “showing signs that it’s wearing on him.” The indictment has “brought about a change” in Trump. “He’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone,” the insider said. If Trump is only drinking nine cans of Diet Coke a day, not his usual dozen, we’ll know he’s Going Through It.

Trump has called the charges a “witch hunt” and “politically-inspired.” But behind closed doors, our source says that Trump is “nervous,” because “there are so many defendants, he believes that a bunch of them are going to make deals and flip on him.” Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000, and he has been ordered to refrain from intimidating his co-defendants or witnesses, and not communicate about the facts of the case with them.

Rudy Giuliani has the chance to do the funniest thing ever.

(Via Page Six)