You might think that you’ve heard the worst things that could you possibly imagine from Trump’s mouth. Sit down for this one.

A new book from former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor is here to make you wish that you had stayed in bed today. Or at least stayed off the internet. The book, entitled Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, goes to places that are new but somehow not surprising. According to Taylor — who previously outed himself for being the Trump official who wrote an “Anonymous” New York Times essay — dives through the muck and emerges with some raw sewage.

In excerpts provided to Newsweek, Taylor writes that not only did Trump regularly make sexist comments during his time as president, but according to his aides and another official, he went to the worst place:

These incidents included, the book says, claims by aides that Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka’s appearance and talked about “what it might be like to have sex with her.” This prompted a rebuke from his chief of staff, the book says.

Taylor describes not only conversations with Trump aides but also former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly responded by “remind[ing] the president that Ivanka was his daughter.” Not only that, but Kelly allegedly “retold that story to me in visible disgust” and added that his boss was “a very, very evil man.'”

Newsweek has yet to receive a response from either Kelly or Trump on the matter, and the book also describes a not-so-flattering set of words that came from the Trump mouth about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump reportedly mistook one of his personal aides for ex-Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and upon discovering the aide’s actual identity, he exclaimed, “I was going to say, ‘Man, Sarah, you’ve lost a lot of weight!'”

And you thought that lady-weightlifter imitation was embarrassing.

(Via Newsweek)