For the last two years, Fox News has had to thread a very specific needle. On one hand, they don’t want to enrage former president Donald Trump by admitting that he lost re-election in 2020. On the other, they don’t want to get sued, again. It must be exhausting! Every now and then they piss the big guy off big time, as happened when a correspondent straight-up reminded viewers that Biden won.

"Joe Biden beat Donald Trump pretty handily in 2020, and if Donald Trump runs again, I believe Joe Biden can win again." — here's the Marie Harf Fox News commentary that set Trump off https://t.co/BNHi6eYofH pic.twitter.com/aM5hUkx8iI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2022

That person was Marie Harf, a rare liberal commentator on the network, who used her time on The Faulkner Focus to speculate about the 2024 presidential election. “There’s a lot of bedwetting that goes on in the media and Democratic circles every four years about who our nominee is going to be,” Harf said. “Joe Biden beat Donald Trump pretty handily in 2020. And if Donald Trump runs again I believe that Joe Biden can win again.”

There were probably a number of MAGA heads who blew their gasket at that one, especially because Harf dropped it so casually. But few were as irate as Trump himself.

Trump is barely on Fox News these days, even on the shows hosted by his close friends like Hannity. DeSantis, meanwhile, has been getting more attention in conservative media pic.twitter.com/nM7p95r4dS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 31, 2022

“Fox News treats ‘TRUMP’ every bit as badly as they did in 2015, before I later won the Election,” Trump railed on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, writing, as he sometimes does, in the third person, though also in all-caps and quotation mark. He continued:

“Fox was brutal then, and not too good now. This lightweight failure in the Obama Administration, Fox News Contributer Marie Harf, is allowed to say anything she wants, without rebuttal – and others likewise. I beat Crooked Hillary Clinton, and then beat Biden by much more. Fox is afraid to say what REALLY happened in that farce of an Election – IT WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. Get tough Republicans!!!” [all sic]

Not only is Trump refusing to move on from something that happened two years ago, but he’s reportedly planning to sow more chaos over the midterm elections — at least if GOP candidates don’t win. Anyway, fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy couple weeks/months/years.

(Via Mediaite)