Donald Trump may be the most controversial U.S. president in history — move over, Warren G. Harding! — but there’s always one person who thinks he’s tops: Donald Trump. The public figure who recently angered Nickelback kicked off the new week by praising himself, claiming that he made a sudden move that put untold lives in danger due to his “great and unmatched wisdom.”

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

The president’s statement came in the form of a two-tweet thread, which sought to defend his possibly cataclysmic decision to suddenly pull troops out of Syria, ignoring aides as well as our nation’s Kurdish allies. The militia, stationed to Syria’s north, had helped fight ISIS, but they now find themselves, as per Time, as likely targets of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who’s long wanted to wipe them out.

Trump reportedly skipped the usual process leading up to such a dramatic decision, nixing meetings, committees or even an intelligence briefing. In fact, he officially made the decision during or shortly after a call with Erdogan, himself one of the globe’s other most controversial leaders. But rest assured, he informed social media, you can trust him.

“As I have stated strongly before,” the president tweeted, “and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”

And yes, in addition to throwing the Middle East into turmoil, Trump also just threatened Turkey over social media.

It was a thoroughly Trumpian power move, both terrifying in its long-reaching implications and uniquely, creatively absurd. And as usual when the president’s actions are both scary and weird, people treated their mounting anxiety with jokes. Many seized upon one bit of the tweets in particular — that claim of his “great and unmatched wisdom,” from someone who’s previously called himself “the chosen one” and insisted he’s a “very stable genius.” And many thought it sounded like one thing in particular.

This sounds like something the Wizard of Oz would say https://t.co/yfQv6IoJvP — Ray Locker (@rlocker12) October 7, 2019

If the Wizard of Oz could tweet. https://t.co/HtdsekeKLK — Danielle Jones (@djtweets) October 7, 2019

“Fear me not good people of Oz, fear me not. For it is I the great and powerful Wizard of Oz!” https://t.co/csxaql3QLz — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) October 7, 2019

WANNA WATCH WIZARD OF OZ AND LISTEN TO DARK SIDE OF THE MOON?!?! pic.twitter.com/nEa5N89JbA — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) October 7, 2019

Trump out here pretending to be the Wizard of Oz pic.twitter.com/7bVoiWtPdg — Jamie 🎃’Grady (@JamieOGrady) October 7, 2019

Some were amused and worried.

“in my great and unmatched wisdom” “totally destroy and obliterate” this alarming language suggests the President of the United States is inhabiting a delusion drawn straight from the Wizard of Oz (unless he’s just joking to needle America) https://t.co/OItynN5jaO — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 7, 2019

When the President of the United States, with great humility, publicly threatens a treaty ally of the United States with existential destruction https://t.co/99APN2jZ03 — brianweeden (@brianweeden) October 7, 2019

“My great and unmatched wisdom” .. we need the guys with the butterfly nets … #25thAmendmentNow #TrumpIsANationalSecurityThreat https://t.co/OTqX2dDGTa — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 8, 2019

Others were more immune to self-aggrandizement on this scale.

You can always spot a great leader by how often they tell everyone how smart they are. https://t.co/OUZ8ihOKig — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) October 7, 2019

By the evening “my great and unmatched wisdom” had officially become a catchphrase.

I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, like the 49ers tonight. 31-26. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 7, 2019

"I, in my great and unmatched wisdom" am going to bed so I have enough strumph for tomorrow's nonsense. pic.twitter.com/4JRL9u2Z7E — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 8, 2019

And still others decided to quote Monty Python, whose pioneering sketch show, Monty Python’s Flying Circus, just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“IN MY GREAT AND UNMATCHED WISDOM”! Hahahahaha! I fart in your general direction! pic.twitter.com/THlMGWDqAi — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 7, 2019

In other news, Trump may potentially be impeached for asking foreign governments to aid him in the forthcoming 2020 election.

(Via Time)