Nickelback Took Down Trump’s ‘Photograph’ Meme, And Now They’re Being Hailed As ‘National Heroes’

This is how you remind me of copyright law.

In a story that would have seemed ridiculous five years ago but is now just another Wednesday, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, used a meme involving Canadian rock band Nickelback to mock former-Vice President Joe Biden. “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” the tweet reads, complete with a video of lead singer Chad Kroeger holding a picture of Biden, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian gas company board member, a reference to the presidential candidate’s alleged Ukraine connections.

I’d say “see below,” but you can’t — the video has been removed.

“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” the notice reads with the Hill reporting that Twitter deleted the clip on “Wednesday night following a copyright claim from the band… Twitter removed the video within 12 hours of the president posting it.” This is the first time Trump has dipped into mid-2000s memes, but not the first time he’s been censored for infringing copyright on Twitter:

In April, a campaign advert, scored with the soundtrack to the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, was removed following a takedown notice from copyright holder Warner Bros.

Even though it was Twitter that removed the video, possibly under the insistence of the band’s record label Warner Bros., Nickelback — the best-selling rock band of the 2000s — is still being hailed on social media as the leaders of the resistance. Nickelback!

Wait until Trump discovers the “One Does Not Simply” meme. Then it’s over.

(Via Guardian & The Hill)

