Trump’s Handwritten Notes In Response To The Impeachment Hearings Have Inspired Lots Of Jokes On Twitter

It’s still up in the air whether the Donald Trump impeachment hearings will result in an impeachment, much less removal from office, much less a sharp downturn in approval from the masses. But there have been plenty of bombshells, and also plenty of jokes. On Monday we got “fartgate.” Now we have a doozy from the president himself: While defending himself to the press against claims that he sought quid pro quo from the Ukranian then-president-elect Volodymyr Zellinsky, he read off of what it turned out were incredibly basic notes written, by hand, in very large letters, with a Sharpie.

As per Wired, the latest Trump meme came as the result of a plucky photographer, who was able to get the right angle on the notes and zoom in to get almost every letter crystal clear. “I want nothing,” it began, in all caps. It continued, somewhat repetitively, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zellinsky to do the right thing. This is the final word from the Pres of the U.S.”

Presumably relaying a direct quote from an order that he may have entirely imagined in his brain, this is far from the weirdest thing the sitting president has ever done. (Nor is it the worst thing he’s done with a Sharpie.) But it’s pretty weird. And it inspired lots of internet yuks.

To more than one person, it reminded them of Morrissey lyrics.

Someone went one further with the Morrissey humor.

People even recorded them reading it as a mock-audition monologue.

Or a Ramones knock-off.

Anyway, as usual let’s all laugh now before things get worse, or at least even weirder.

