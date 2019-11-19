Twitter / MSNBC

Someone Farted On MSNBC And People On Twitter Went Nuts

by: Twitter

Look, it’s a crazy time. Everyone’s on edge, and not just because of the impeachment hearings involving our current president. We could all use a break, or at least a laugh. And right on cue, this appears to have done it: Someone appears to have farted on MSNBC.

The fart sound happened Monday night on MSNBC, while Hardball host Chris Matthews was interviewing California Representative Eric Swalwell. Swalwell is very much on the side that believes Donald J. Trump is guilty of using the powers of the presidency to try to get dirt on one of his opponents. He was offering an impassioned take when he was briefly interrupted by what sounded like a deep and rich bowel movement of sorts.

“Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat” — it was here that the sound of breaking wind rudely interrupted him — “an election.”

Swalwell texted BuzzFeed, claiming innocence. “It was not me!!!!!” he wrote them. “Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.”

That seems dicey: He clearly pauses for the offending noise. But perhaps he’s not the source of the sound. Did Chris Matthews fart? We may get to the bottom of this quicker than we do the president’s alleged wrongdoings.

Till we learn the source of the fart, or whatever fart-like sound it may be, the incident brought Twitter together in juvenile harmony, even birthing an appropriate hashtag for these Nixonian times: #fartgate.

The farts even inspired threads.

Of course, some logical killjoys had to postulate theories that would ruin the fun.

But there’s always room for a counterpoint.

Anyway, enjoy this brief break from our national nightmare! The hearings start up again Tuesday.

