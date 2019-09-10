Getty Image

Trump And Ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton Are Fighting On Twitter And Everyone Has Jokes

Midday on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared on Twitter that he had asked for the resignation of John Bolton, his current national security adviser. “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” he wrote in a tweet. “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Unsurprisingly, though, Bolton quickly took to Twitter to dispute the president’s account, saying that he had “offered to resign last night.” Instead of accepting it then, he claimed, Trump told him they would “talk tomorrow.”

Aside from these particular tweets, both men refrained from commenting on the matter again on social media. However, Bolton did take the time to text Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News personality best known for his work on the morning program Fox & Friends, about the matter. “John Bolton just texted me. Just now. He’s watching,” he claimed. “He said, ‘Let’s be clear: I resigned.'” The distinction here, of course, was concerning whether Bolton himself had resigned or Trump has asked him to.

Regardless of whether Trump had fired Bolton or Bolton had resigned from his post, politicians, pundits, and trolls couldn’t resist commenting on (and joking about) the story.

