We’re closing in on a year since the 2020 election, which means it’s been almost that long since the Trump team has been peddling voter fraud nonsense. The former president still insists, without proof, that his second term was stolen from him. But one key detail has only been made public: At least part of the Trump campaign knew that one of the biggest conspiracy theories, that has gotten a lot of his associates in hot water, was pure balderdash.

As per The New York Times, an internal memo from within the campaign was recently made public, which examined the claims made by lawyers such as Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. It alleged a massive, byzantine plot involving financier George Soros, Venezuela, the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, and a separate company, Smartmatic. And they concluded that it was garbage.

Among the findings, as listed by NYT:

• That Dominion did not use voting technology from the software company, Smartmatic, in the 2020 election.

• That Dominion had no direct ties to Venezuela or to Mr. Soros.

• And that there was no evidence that Dominion’s leadership had connections to left-wing “antifa” activists, as Ms. Powell and others had claimed.

It’s unclear how widespread the memo was disseminated internally, much less if Trump himself ever saw it. But some knew. In a court filing last week from former Dominion director Eric Coomer — who filed defamation suits against Powell, Giuliani, the Trump campaign, and many more — alleges that the Trump team “continued to allow its agents” to “advance debunked conspiracy theories.” (Dominion itself has also filed lawsuits against Powell, Giuliani, and My Pillow guy Mike Lindell. They recently did the same to the Trumpist news networks OANN and Newsmax.)

Though, again, it’s unknown who saw the memo, when news of it broke, people on social media posited that those who were already screwed were now extra-screwed.

And that includes Trump.

And the My Pillow guy, of course.

Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell all continue to allege voter fraud, although the former at least admitted that “no reasonable person” would have believed her Dominion claims anyway.

