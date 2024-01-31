Over the last couple years Donald Trump has burned through quite a lot of lawyers. And no wonder: Apart from the sheer volume of his alleged crimes, he has no impulse control. On the rare occasions he shows up to court, he acts like a petulant child, making things worse for himself. At this point he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel, and he’s knows it, admitting that at this point anyone who would take him on must have several screws loose.

Per The Daily Beast, the former president is in the midst of trying to appeal the whopping $83.3 million a jury ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued him for defamation, again. In a post on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, Trump informed fans he was “in the process” of deciding which law firm he’ll go with. Of course, even he knows his options are limited.

“Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either ‘CRAZY,’ or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT,” Trump wrote, adding, “I will make my decision soon!”

It’s true, a lawyer who represents him must really love dealing with a client who enrages judges and juries alike, and who so far hasn’t had much luck with cases against him. They’d have to be a masochist — or whatever his definition of a “patriot” is, which increasingly seems to mean “adores Trump more than American democracy.”

Ignoring the “patriot” part, this is a rarity: a moment of honesty who usually only tells the truth when it’s done by accident.

(Via The Daily Beast)