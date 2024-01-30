Boy, conservatives hate Taylor Swift for some reason. The world’s probable most popular pop star has been the scourge of the right for months now, who take umbrage with her being a Joe Biden supporter. She’s not even that vocal about it. Things got even worse after her the Kansas City Chiefs, which counts her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as a member, got into the Super Bowl. There were tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, Fox News meltdowns, plus one of Trump’s many lawyers absolutely embarrassing herself.

Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TdIq5wEqLR — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) January 27, 2024

Over the weekend, a Twitter/X user posted a bizarre question: “Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?”

Habba, of course, is part of the latest round of revolving door lawyers who’ve worked for Donald Trump. Recently her client lost a case so bad that the jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million for defamation. In other words, few rational people would prefer a bad lawyer to Time’s most recent Person of the Year.

Still, there was one person who agreed with that Twitter/X person: herself. And there was another: Habba, who reposted the post on her Instagram account. That makes two, as well as however many deranged far right anti-Swifties are out there.

Habba joined Trump’s legal team over the summer despite specializing in real estate. Apart from losing her client tens of millions, she’s also done things like admit he lost re-election in 2020. Granted, Trump has been known to do that, too.

