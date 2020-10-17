Getty Image
Trump Hinted He May Leave The Country If He Loses, And People Were Cool With That

President and ratings loser Donald J. Trump’s rallies are dense fogs of bluster, self-pity, embellishments, and outright lies. There are also a lot of jokes. And yet Trump has often said he never jokes. So when he told a sea of supporters in Macon, Georgia that, should he lose to Joe Biden in the forthcoming presidential election, he may leave the country, it didn’t seem like he was exactly kidding.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me,” Trump told his fans. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

If you go by polls, it sure does look like a Biden win is in the cards. Trump’s currently trailing his opponent, the former Vice President, by double digits in many states, and the race is tight in battleground states he handily won in 2016. That being said, it seemed like he was going to lose to Hillary Clinton around this time four years back, so don’t get too comfortable.

But let’s say the polls are right this time, and Trump is going out in a landslide unseen since Richard Nixon crushed Hubert Humphrey in 1968. When people learned that Trump was threatening to leave the U.S., some people were cool with that.

Others had a better idea.

Even if he said it as an off-the-cuff joke, again, he doesn’t joke, especially given the legal and financial troubles that await him once he’s no longer the most powerful man in the world.

In fact, technically he’s what you call a flight risk.

And oh, the places he can go!

Should he flee, he won’t be the first leader to do so. Someone brought up Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovych, who had to flee to Russia.

Some questioned his game plan.

But others wondered if he’s actually being smart.

But for now, let’s stay optimistic and wish him well.

