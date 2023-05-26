After reading a damaging new report from the Washington Post on the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough is convinced that Donald Trump is now in “serious trouble” and that the former president has to be aware that the situation just got very bad.

According to the WaPo report, the Department of Justice has evidence that Mar-a-Lago employees engaged in a “dress rehearsal” where they moved classified documents shortly before Trump’s office received a subpoena in May 2022. Federal reporters are reportedly “suspicious” and probing even deeper into the movement of the documents, which has Scarborough convinced that Trump has his back against the wall and knows it.

Via Raw Story:

“Donald Trump understands he’s in serious trouble here,” the MSNBC host told the panel. “And when you have a judge in this case that has already pierced the attorney/client privilege because — well, the only time a judge can do that is when they believe a crime may have been committed through that attorney/client privilege. — at that point, you get this information about the boxes being moved the day before the DOJ and FBI come down.”

Scarborough took things further by suggesting the trouble won’t be contained to just Trump.

“Donald Trump does understand, has to understand, and everybody around him has to understand, this is not going to end well for him or people that are close to him,” Scarborough said.

(Via Raw Story)