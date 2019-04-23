Getty Image

Although President Donald Trump just days ago declared “GAME OVER” with an ill-advised Game of Thrones meme to declare his “complete and total exoneration” with the Mueller report — the public release of the (even then, heavily-redacted) report told a different story. Now, congressional Democrats are weighing their options on getting impeachment proceedings against the president into motion.

This all must be weighing pretty heavily on ol’ Trump, who on Tuesday morning went off on an especially ranty Twitter rant, lobbing insults and name calling left and right. It all began just before 5:00 a.m. when the president went after New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

“Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me,” Trump seethed. “He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is. He said Market would crash, Only Record Highs!”

From there, he went on to once again falsely claim that the Times apologized to him after the 2016 election [Ron Howard narrator voice: it didn’t] and that the publication would owe him a “far bigger and better apology” over the coverage of the Mueller report.