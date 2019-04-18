Getty Image

Attorney General William Barr held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the findings of Robert Mueller’s report, ahead of a release of a heavily redacted public version that may do no good to anyone. During the press conference, Barr once again repeated that the investigation did not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but admitted that the findings established 10 “episodes” involving Trump and possible obstruction-of-justice.

Yet, Barr said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence was “not sufficient to establish” that Trump committed obstruction, basically justifying Trump’s behavior. Via the Daily Beast:

“And as the special counsel’s report acknowledges, there is substantial evidence to show that the president was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks,” Barr said.

Later, while taking questions from highly-skeptical reporters, a HuffPost journalist asked if it was improper for Barr to be “spinning the report before the public has a chance to read it,” and he abruptly walked off stage.

Democrats are prepared to sue the Justice Department to see the entirety of Mueller’s findings, but Trump still took the events that transpired on Thursday as a win. Immediately after the press conference ended, the president tweeted out yet another Game of Thrones-style meme (his first arrived ahead of the midterm elections) declaring GAME OVER.