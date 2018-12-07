With Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closing in by the day and the figurative noose tightening, president of the United States and Very Stable Genius Donald Trump has been taking these new developments in stride, all things considered. Ha ha ha, kidding, of course — he’s melting down in front of the Internet.
With major breaks into the investigation possibly coming as soon as today — particularly involving what Michael Cohen told investigators and the series of events that led to Paul Manafort getting his plea deal revoked — Trump had a complete meltdown during Friday morning’s executive time and went on an epic, rage-filled tweet-storm.
First, Trump accused “Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey” of being “best friends” in a typo and questionable capitalization-filled tweet, and then things only went downhill from there, as he went on to claim that the GOP is preparing their own “report.” (And by “report,” it’s unclear whether or not he just means a printout of his own tweets declaring his innocence.)
Join The Discussion: Log In With