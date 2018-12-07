President Trump Is Absolutely Losing His Mind On Twitter Over Impending Mueller Findings

12.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closing in by the day and the figurative noose tightening, president of the United States and Very Stable Genius Donald Trump has been taking these new developments in stride, all things considered. Ha ha ha, kidding, of course — he’s melting down in front of the Internet.

With major breaks into the investigation possibly coming as soon as today — particularly involving what Michael Cohen told investigators and the series of events that led to Paul Manafort getting his plea deal revoked — Trump had a complete meltdown during Friday morning’s executive time and went on an epic, rage-filled tweet-storm.

First, Trump accused “Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey” of being “best friends” in a typo and questionable capitalization-filled tweet, and then things only went downhill from there, as he went on to claim that the GOP is preparing their own “report.” (And by “report,” it’s unclear whether or not he just means a printout of his own tweets declaring his innocence.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpRobert Mueller

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP