Getty Image

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closing in by the day and the figurative noose tightening, president of the United States and Very Stable Genius Donald Trump has been taking these new developments in stride, all things considered. Ha ha ha, kidding, of course — he’s melting down in front of the Internet.

With major breaks into the investigation possibly coming as soon as today — particularly involving what Michael Cohen told investigators and the series of events that led to Paul Manafort getting his plea deal revoked — Trump had a complete meltdown during Friday morning’s executive time and went on an epic, rage-filled tweet-storm.

First, Trump accused “Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey” of being “best friends” in a typo and questionable capitalization-filled tweet, and then things only went downhill from there, as he went on to claim that the GOP is preparing their own “report.” (And by “report,” it’s unclear whether or not he just means a printout of his own tweets declaring his innocence.)

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…..overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018