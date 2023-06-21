To many, including even far right commentators, Donald Trump’s new, two-part Fox News interview was an unmitigated disaster. During its lowest point, the former president, while addressing the case brought against him over his alleged mishandling of classified government documents, basically confessed to the crime. At another, he bragged about pardoning a former drug dealer…who, interviewer Bret Baier pointed out, would have been sentenced to death as part of his new plan on how to handle drug dealers. But there was one fan of the chat: Donald Trump.

“In the hours after his interview with Brett Baier aired on Monday, Trump privately boasted about how well he thought he performed,” says a new report by Rolling Stone. “As he asked others if they had caught the interview and what they thought of it, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner said the tension and parrying with Baier made him look tough, creating buzzy, attention-grabbing television, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell Rolling Stone.”

Not everyone was thrilled. “Where Trump saw buzz, people hoping to keep him out of legal jeopardy saw trouble,” writes RS. “Several of the ex-president’s current and former legal advisors watched on with exasperated sighs, and in some cases terror, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

No doubt his lawyers — if he still has any — are among those nonplussed, which also includes at least one former Trump attorney. Ty Cobb (apparently his real name) told RS that the instantly infamous Fox News clip of his near-confession would be used by prosecutors during the trial and that Trump had given them “an enormous gift.”

At least it’s increasingly likely we’ll be able to see if Trump really can run for president from the clink.

(Via Rolling Stone)