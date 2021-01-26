Remember Donald Trump? It’s been less than a week since the 45th president left office and over three weeks since most social media services either banned him or limited his access. We don’t know what he thought about Joe Biden’s inauguration, about him deep-sixing a large number of his policies, like the Muslim ban and that “1776 Project.” Many of us probably don’t even care! But Trump loves nothing more than when people are talking about him, which is surely why, as per The Hill, that he’s set up a self-important function called “The Office of the Former President.”

From the sound of it, it’s nowhere near as earth-quaking as, say, his rumored possible news network or that potential new political party, neither of which have been confirmed one way or the other. In fact, it’s pretty simple: The office will, as per The Hill, “manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities, according to a press release from the office.”

But it’s the title that caught people’s eye, perhaps making it sound far more vital and ambitious than it is. Moreover, few other presidents have ever announced such an office to manage their post-POTUS affairs. Then again, most former presidents aren’t clearly out for revenge against those they perceive have wronged them.

The announcement inspired a lot of yuks.

Then again, we as taxpayers might be paying for it.

Whatever Trump’s next step is, at least he has his this rinky-dink office — though, of course, this being Trump, one can’t help but suspect he has some nefarious ulterior motive up his sleeve. Then again, it does have the words “former president” in the title.” Maybe that means he’s not coming back.

