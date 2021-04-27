The pandemic Oscars had its viral moments; esteemed thespian Glenn Close dancing to “Da Butt” just about justified its existence. But they were a ratings disaster. Very few tuned in to watch a ceremony fêting films most people hadn’t seen, and the reviews, while not savage, have not been kind. But if you were wondering what America’s very opinionated 45th president thought about it, you’re, finally, in luck.

Donald Trump can’t tweet anymore — because he was banned for life in part for inspiring fans to commit federal crimes by storming the U.S. capitol in a failed insurrection attempt — so the former rage-tweeter’s musings were delivered by way of one of his surreal press releases in which his splutterings are placed below official-looking letterhead. But make no mistake, he had some thoughts.

“What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the “Oscars” — a far less important and elegant name — had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low,” the former commander-in-chief wrote. “If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse — if that’s possible.”

But he wasn’t just kicking them while they’re down. He had some helpful advice:

“Go back 15 years, look at the formula they used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked well for The Academy!”

For the record, they’re still called The Academy Awards. They have two names, which everyone uses interchangeably, depending on if they’re feeling formal or casual. (For instance, “Academy Awards” takes up a lot of headline space.) Moreover, perhaps his call to bring back hosts would be better received if it wasn’t paired with some canned business about cancel culture.

Trump recently said he enjoys these press releases more than tweeting, which was a line not a lot of people bought. They certainly only get shared when some people are making fun of them.

Sir, this is a Wendy’s. pic.twitter.com/thsm1ZnGhm — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2021

The only news value in Trump’s statement about the Oscars is that it’s the latest illustration of how the leader of one of our two political parties is totally unhinged — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2021

I will never stop laughing when Trump says stuff like "now called the Oscars" – which is what they've been called since at least the late 1930s. He is genuinely the stupidest and most narcissistic man ever to soil American public life. https://t.co/PwWB7Hgyeb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 27, 2021

Although one person had a good — if outside-the-box — idea on how to address one of his solutions.