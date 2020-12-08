Few non-Trump supporters have ever bought his lines about the great job he says he’s done battling the virus that he himself caught, which is currently seeing record spikes, largely in places that voted for his failed second term. On Monday, there emerged another confirmation of his tragic and bumbling mishandling of a once-in-a-century public health crisis. According to The New York Times, months ago Trump made a decision that will almost certainly delay vaccinations in the country he will soon no longer lead.

In late summer, sources tell the Times, Pfizer — one of two companies that are very close to okaying a COVID-19 vaccine — approached the Trump administration, offering to sell America additional doses. Trump said no. But other nations said yes. And now, with Pfizer’s vaccine on the cusp of authorization, the Time says the company “may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries.”

Mind you , that’s caused Trump — who has spent the majority of the last month lodging baseless claim after baseless claim of voter fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden — to actually, finally do something to help a nation destroyed by an out-of-control virus. Per the Times:

As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, President Trump plans on Tuesday to sign an executive order “to ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,” according to a draft statement and a White House official, though it was not immediately clear what force the president’s executive order would carry. That included whether it would expand the U.S. supply of doses beyond what is spelled out in existing federal contracts.

But it may be too little too late. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services told the Times, “We are confident that we will have 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as agreed to in our contract, and beyond that, we have five other vaccine candidates.” Meanwhile Pfizer that any additional doses beyond the previously agreed-upon 100 million would require “a separate and mutually acceptable agreement.” But those additional doses may not be available until June.

The news of Trump — who had a ghost-writer pen a bestseller entitled The Art of the Deal — screwing up a deal had people wondering if he was the savvy businessman he claimed to be.

Thousands of more Americans are going to die of covid because Trump is bad at making deals https://t.co/FnLKw2vn6Q — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 7, 2020

I’m not sure if they are evil or just morons but the result is they once again fucked the American people. https://t.co/rqYlNej1IX — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 7, 2020

the master of 4D chess strikes again https://t.co/YIQB7meDEn — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 7, 2020

Others were just livid.

Staggering incompetence, bungled greed, needless death. This is Trump's legacy. https://t.co/lIzNzjAX22 — Alex Winter @ 🏠 (@Winter) December 7, 2020

Supplies. The man is a mass murderer. https://t.co/U8V362LXtU — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) December 7, 2020

What the actual fuck https://t.co/sK6WL9wZCj — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 8, 2020

Their incompetence is deadly. https://t.co/e4T02Vu8le — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 7, 2020

His grandchildren will all change their family name https://t.co/eIkxoAx2rB — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 7, 2020

There is, however, a possible silver lining that could fix Trump’s epic screw-up.

This is a ridiculous failure by the administration. But: the Defense Production Act empowers the US government to order a private company to expedite or prioritize US government orders and contracts. If exercised, allows the US government to jump to the front of the line. https://t.co/IzNBeBWdLa — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 8, 2020

On the same day news broke of Trump’s failed Pfizer deal, it was also reported that Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, had arranged for a first batch of Pfizer vaccines to hit his nation as soon as next week.

BREAKING: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer biontech vaccine coming as soon as next week. Millions more on the way in 2021. He says any and all doses coming here will be "safe and effective," maintaining the "gold standard" of approval. — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) December 7, 2020

When vaccines do arrive on these shores, there will likely be more than one. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses at separate times. The other, by Moderna, is also expected to be approved very soon. When struggling Americans will receive them is another story.

(Via The New York Times)