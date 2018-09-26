Trump: "If we brought George Washington here, and we said we have George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him… and he may have had a bad past, who knows." pic.twitter.com/G9PChNMjFP — POLITICO (@politico) September 26, 2018

For only the second time since he was elected, Donald Trump gave a solo press conference. The open-ended address to the White House Press Corps and other journalists gathered at the conference’s New York location came a day after President Trump was laughed at by the United Nations General Assembly, which his administration quickly spun as intentional. Laughing at or with the former reality television star notwithstanding, Wednesday’s press conference took on a life of its own.

Unsurprisingly, one of the many subjects that reporters asked Trump about was his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who now faces several accusations of sexual misconduct. At first, the president dubbed the allegations “a big, fat con job” by the Democrats, saying, “The FBI told us they’ve investigated Judge Kavanaugh six times, five times, many times over the years. They know him very well.” Then, he referenced George Washington with a joke about his possibly having “a bad past”:

“If we brought George Washington here, and we said we have George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him… and he may have had a bad past, who knows.”

As of this writing, Trump is still talking to the press, but that didn’t stop journalists in attendance and viewers located elsewhere from reacting to the sheer insanity of it all.