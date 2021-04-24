It’s coming on four months since Donald Trump was permanently kicked off Twitter, and one can definitely sense a change. Without the world’s loudest angry man, who also had the most powerful job on the planet, the social media site is a far more chill, less anxiety-inducing place. Even Trump is happy about it — or so he claims.

In a new interview that aired on Fox News Friday night, the former president chatted with Sean Hannity about how his life is so much better now that he’s off Twitter, which has become “very boring” without him — as though that was a bad thing. Besides, he has something far better, he claims: those press releases he puts out every handful of days.

“I’m really getting a big word out because we’re doing releases,” Trump told Hannity. “And every time I do a release it’s all over the place. It’s better than Twitter, much more elegant than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter. Twitter’s become very, very boring.”

Mind you, those press releases aren’t always “all over the place.” Some publications don’t cover them at all, and they almost never go viral — almost suggesting that, after dominating the news for five-plus years, the vast majority of people are glad that he’s no longer around, rage-tweeting at all hours.

But he wasn’t done. He also took credit for making Twitter exciting. “When I started with Twitter years ago it was like a failed thing, concept, media platform,” Trump claimed. “And it became exciting. And I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you. It became very exciting. And now it’s boring and it’s no good anymore. People are telling me.”

Twitter will likely continue to be boring to Trump and those alleged “people” he’s always talking about who are telling him things that don’t sound true. But he’s still thinking about launching his own social media platform.

“I am, I’m looking at it,” Trump told Hannity. “We’re looking at different platforms. We have a lot of people that want to come on existing platforms. They have to be strong. They can’t be dominated by Amazon and Google and people that can take them off the air right away. And you do need anti-trust, you have to do something about it.”

So something to look forward to. Unless it’s all just more hot air from a guy who can’t even deliver a wedding toast without ranting about himself.

