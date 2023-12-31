Next week is the third anniversary of the time an outgoing president helped inspire his supporters to attempt a coup. It’s not an occasion one celebrates. But then most people aren’t Donald Trump, who’s apparently decided to troll all those who like democracy by holding a rally on its third anniversary.

Per The Daily Beast, the failed blogger announced he will visit Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6. When the rally date was revealed, Thad Nearmyer, the state’s Republican party chairman, said he “didn’t even think anything of it,” only later realizing it “has some significance.” (For what it’s worth, Nearmyer thinks the deadliest attack on the Capitol building since the war of 1812 “wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as it was made out to be.”)

Trump has been upping his antics of late, saying and doing things that seem to confirm his detractors’ worst assumptions of what he has planned if re-elected. Earlier this month, Trump buddy Sean Hannity tried to get him to swear he wouldn’t go full autocrat if he wound up back in the White House…only for Trump to admit he’d be a “dictator,” but only on “Day One.” That understandably didn’t put many at ease.

(Via The Daily Beast)