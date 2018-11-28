Getty Image

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 representing Maximum Trump, President Donald Trump appeared to be operating at about an 8.5 during Wednesday’s executive time on Twitter. He started off the day by firing off a tweet comparing the Russia investigation to the “Joseph McCarthy era,” slamming the “disgusting Fake News” for neglecting to report unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are paying off witnesses to lie.

While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Unfortunately, things only went downhill from there, as the president went on to retweet the so-called “Trump Train” fan account, starting with a meme showing Special Counsel Robert Muller, former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and other perceived opposition to the Trump administration behind bars.

In bold impact font, the image proclaims, “Now that Russia collusion is a proven lie, when do trials for treason begin?”

Twitter

You know, just a world leader calling for the imprisonment of his enemies, like totalitarian dictators and authoritarian regimes do.

Trump then continued, retweeting the account three more separate times on the subjects of GM plant closures and illegal immigration.