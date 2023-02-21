Casey DeSantis Trump Ron
Trump Debuted A New Ron DeSantis Nickname (That’s Not ‘Meatball Ron’), And People Aren’t Feeling This One Either

Donald Trump is still the prospective Republican presidential candidate for 2024, but he seems to be losing one of his more powerful gifts: his propensity for childish nicknames. His first name for Ron DeSantis — Ron DeSanctimonious — has not been well-received. Even Joe Rogan trashed it. A recent report claimed he’d come up with some better ones (including the genuinely mean “Meatball Ron”), but he himself denied they were real. Now he’s come up with a new one — and it’s not getting great reviews either.

In a rambling, sketchily argued post on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, the former president tried to make the bizarre claim that Florida wasn’t doing great, at least when it comes to its economy, under Ron DeSantis — who now has a second childish nickname.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump posted. “People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

Ignoring that Trump praised DeSantis’ former Democratic challenger, which horrified a number of fellow Republicans. It was the “Ron DeSanctus” bit that left a lot of people confused.

It was, some said, simply not up to Trump’s high/low standards.

Some even felt bad for him.

Others wondered why he doesn’t just use “Meatball Ron.”

Not even Republicans liked it.

Even a guy who’s made multiple pro-Trump documentaries and even been pardoned by him took umbrage with him attacking fellow Republicans.

Anyway, maybe third time’s the charm for coming up with a deeply immature name for a guy he used to like. If he ever does, DeSantis probably still won’t be ready for them.

(Via Mediaite)

