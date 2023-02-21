Donald Trump is still the prospective Republican presidential candidate for 2024, but he seems to be losing one of his more powerful gifts: his propensity for childish nicknames. His first name for Ron DeSantis — Ron DeSanctimonious — has not been well-received. Even Joe Rogan trashed it. A recent report claimed he’d come up with some better ones (including the genuinely mean “Meatball Ron”), but he himself denied they were real. Now he’s come up with a new one — and it’s not getting great reviews either.

🚨President Trump releases new statement on Governor DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/5ZYbAAxhyj — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 21, 2023

In a rambling, sketchily argued post on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, the former president tried to make the bizarre claim that Florida wasn’t doing great, at least when it comes to its economy, under Ron DeSantis — who now has a second childish nickname.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump posted. “People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

Ignoring that Trump praised DeSantis’ former Democratic challenger, which horrified a number of fellow Republicans. It was the “Ron DeSanctus” bit that left a lot of people confused.

What is "DeSanctus"? All thoughts welcome. I am liking the new nickname "DeDesperation," as that is where Trump currently is. Imagine being so pathetic as to be an advisor for that clown, yikes! https://t.co/0SUrqGhwHL — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) February 21, 2023

what is a DeSanctus? is that supposed to mean something or just the covfefefication of DeSantis? https://t.co/Ox6eQnywXG — 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐲 (@cmjseeger) February 21, 2023

So is “DeSanctus” a new nickname or did he just misspell DeSanctimonious? https://t.co/ciMqvxkkNk — Stephen B. Kerr (@Dizz_A_Door) February 21, 2023

It was, some said, simply not up to Trump’s high/low standards.

I knew Trump would have a meltdown today with DeSantis getting favorable coverage from Fox but didn’t expect Trump to court CNN to cover “All Trump, All the Time,” praise Christ & refer to RDS as ‘holy” by calling him DeSanctus, believing it to be an insult 😂 — Blondina Winter (@blondina_winter) February 21, 2023

Some even felt bad for him.

Oh dear. He's given up on "Meatball Ron" (ok, that I understand) and has now gone with "Ron DeSanctus". I have second-hand embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/E7PR4Y08xN — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) February 21, 2023

Others wondered why he doesn’t just use “Meatball Ron.”

We're now on "DeSanctus" which, while admittedly a step in the right direction from "DeSanctimonouis", still pales in comparison to Meatball Ron. https://t.co/BtHiZRYMe4 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 21, 2023

Not even Republicans liked it.

Is Trump actually trying to lose support at this point? Is this what 5D chess without a full set looks like? People want competency and that’s exactly what we have in Florida. Also the nicknames just ain’t working anymore…. pic.twitter.com/SHObm7ZB1g — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 21, 2023

Even a guy who’s made multiple pro-Trump documentaries and even been pardoned by him took umbrage with him attacking fellow Republicans.

I don’t think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he. Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 21, 2023

Anyway, maybe third time’s the charm for coming up with a deeply immature name for a guy he used to like. If he ever does, DeSantis probably still won’t be ready for them.

(Via Mediaite)