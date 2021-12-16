Donald Trump’s fight for more powerful showerheads — one of the few things he really seemed to care about during his presidency — has finally come to an end.

Via Rolling Stone, the Energy Department, operating under orders from the Biden administration, rolled back a Trump-era rule that had previously eased the restrictions placed on water pressure in showerheads. Trump, whose not-so-secret obsession with water pressure has led to some pretty bizarre rants about everything from flushing toilets to longer bathing times, had managed to change the definition of “showerhead” when enacting new regulations that a single fixture could carry two or three times the previous limit of 2.5 gallons of water per minute. The change didn’t come because of industry lobbying, but because Trump was reportedly worried he wasn’t able to wash his hair properly.

“You turn on the shower — if you’re like me, you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly,” Trump told workers at an Ohio Whirlpool manufacturing plant in 2020. “‘Please come out,’ The water — it drips, right?”

At an earlier White House event in July, Trump also remarked on the water pressure issue. “So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you – but it has to be perfect,” he told guests.

The loosened restrictions angered conservationists who said they would lead to more waste and higher energy bill, a fact Biden seems to agree with. His rollback restores 2013 regulations that cap showers, even ones with multiple fixtures, at an output of 2.5 gallons per minute.

So, if you think Trump’s hair looks questionable now, just wait until he can’t rinse down with the force of a fire hose.

(Via Rolling Stone)