If there’s one thing Donald Trump cares about more than showing the “losers” and “haters” that he can be president again if he wants to, it’s his hair (it certainly takes priority over his kids). He spent more than $70,000 a year maintaining his unmistakable comb-over coif, and it’s the reason for his bizarre obsession with water pressure. “You turn on the shower — if you’re like me, you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. ‘Please come out.’ The water, it drips, right?” the weirdest man alive said during an Ohio Whirlpool manufacturing plant visit. The occasional late-night tousle is acceptable, but no one better call Trump’s hair a “mess.” That’s off limits.

Trump is reportedly furious at his former-chief of staff Mark Meadows for writing about his hair in the book, The Chief’s Chief. As the Washington Post reports:

Trump is also particularly upset about a passage in which Meadows describes him sitting in bed sick with COVID-19 in the White House residence, writing that Trump had “red streaks” in his eyes and that “his hair was a mess.” “This guy is talking about what I look like, in my bedroom,” Trump griped recently to one confidante.

Meadows also revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before his debate with Joe Biden. On the day of the debate, Trump’s face “had regained its usual light bronze hue, and the gravel in his voice was gone,” Meadows wrote, but “the dark circles under his eyes had deepened. As we walked into the venue around five o’clock in the evening, I could tell that he was moving more slowly than usual. He walked like he was carrying a little extra weight on his back.” He nearly died, but at least his hair didn’t look messy.

(Via the Washington Post)