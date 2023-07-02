Donald Trump was once crushing it in the polls, but not so much anymore. He’s not as strong as he was the first time he ran for president. Back then he was still a fresh face on the campaign trail. He was slightly younger, he slurred his words less, and he didn’t have to worry about scores of legal woes. On Saturday he found himself in Pickens, South Carolina, which has a population of about 3,000. Why did he choose such a small town? There may be a reason for that.

As per Raw Story, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin went on MSNBC, where she argued that the former president and his team know he can no longer command the big crowds he once did.

“The fact that he has to go to some little hamlet in South Carolina, which I am sure is beautiful, suggests that he can’t really fill the bigger venues at this point,” Rubin said. “And he’s not gonna get on the debate stage because he fears someone will take a punch at him. So, we will have to see if he’s wearing thin and if voters, and quite frankly, donors decide that they have had enough.”

Rubin also addressed the content of Trump’s rally speeches, which has been the same old whining about his personal problems and digs at his many enemies, like a band playing the greatest hits. She argued he’s become “even more self-centered, if that’s possible for a narcissist.” It also suggests he’s “completely uninterested” in the nation’s issues.

“He doesn’t talk about inflation, he doesn’t talk about jobs, he doesn’t talk about education, he talks about himself because that’s the only thing that matters,” Rubin said. “And you do wonder at one point if voters get bored with it, and at what point the other candidates say, ‘I’m tired of hearing you whine, Mr. Trump? Why don’t you talk about something else?’

Rubin said “that’s maybe his biggest problem, not that his hard-core supporters would ever leave him, but people kind of get bored of the act.”

Indeed, no one talked about what Trump told the crowd in Pickens. But they did talk about the crowd booing his good pal Lindsey Graham, whom Trump barely defended. Still, it’s probably not a good idea to underestimate the guy who’s spent his life eluding any serious comeuppance.

You can watch Rubin’s MSNBC appearance in the video below.

(Via Raw Story)