Kamala Harris has only been Joe Biden’s running mate for a day now, and while the news was well-received by some, like her SNL portrayer Maya Rudolph, many on the right were quick to dogpile on the possible future veep. Even a lesser known Trump Team staffer tried to get in on it. Jenna Ellis — senior legal adviser to the president’s re-election campaign and one of his attorneys — took to Twitter with what she thought was a nasty dig.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

“Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson,” Ellis wrote. Thing is, if she thought comparing Harris to the tall-haired matriarch of the longest-running animated show in history was an insult, Twitter was there to remind her that she was deeply mistaken. Some people were baffled.

Who uses Marge Simpson as a negative? https://t.co/QHyOrYvQZh — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 12, 2020

Imagine someone using Marge Simpson as a negative comparison https://t.co/ZbyUVBuVyR — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 12, 2020

You know everyone loves Marge, right? — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) August 12, 2020

Others were angry.

I hear people talking trash about my queen

Marge Simpson. pic.twitter.com/YepiP9xyrx — graceboe (@softymoth) August 12, 2020

Get Marge Simpson’s name out of your trash mouth. https://t.co/Zjt6zrZuNi — ROUND SPRINGFIELD! (@simpsonspod) August 12, 2020

I will not tolerate any Marge Simpson slander. pic.twitter.com/wuwFMWa0JX — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 13, 2020

After all, Marge is nothing if not the conscience of Springfield, in whichever state Springfield is in.

Marge Simpson — loyal, proud, beloved, the enduring conscience of Springfield, and not here for bullshit. Sounds good to me. https://t.co/ZpaheJSPDe — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 12, 2020

Besides, she’s capable of deep, profound, heartbreaking sadness.

There is not one single piece of television that is more relatable than Marge Simpson saying 'at times like this, I guess all you can do is laugh' and then staring silently pic.twitter.com/4yptzz9KMA — Taylor Swift Socialist (@labourtswift) August 12, 2020

Then again, Marge Simpson also gets stuff done.

Marge Simpson gets shit done, including taking out the trash. https://t.co/RH31bDDq3x — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 12, 2020

And she cleans up after the lazy guy.

You mean the competent woman who always has to clean up the mess made by the the lazy guy? That Marge Simpson? https://t.co/pJKbr85gda — Andrew Muldoon (@arjm5184) August 12, 2020

And she gave birth to Lisa Simpson, the president who, long before he was actually our real president, succeeded — and cleaned up — after Ellis’ boss.

Y'all making fun of Marge Simpson but you forget that she's the mom of the president who cleaned up after Trump ruined America… #justsaying pic.twitter.com/STtSpNbLlS — サブリナ(•ө•)♡ (@ValentineFair) August 12, 2020

How is someone being like Marge Simpson an insult? She's the mother of the president to cleaned this country up! pic.twitter.com/4IEWX7Qt2h — Matt Martin (@missingwords) August 12, 2020

Y'all better put some respect on Marge Simpson's name. She gave birth to Lisa, who becomes the next President and she fixes everything from the prior administration. pic.twitter.com/IT9GFMuRt7 — Marc (@TweetMarcThomas) August 12, 2020

Marge also “wrote” a stern but polite letter to a real previous president, George H.W. Bush, after he criticized the show. Bush, whose skin was thicker than the current one’s, wrote back.

In 1990, First Lady Barbara Bush criticized The Simpsons by calling it the "dumbest thing I have ever seen". In response, Marge Simpson wrote her. Bush responded. This level of decency and humility doesn't exist in this current administration. I miss it. pic.twitter.com/da35WmpFsY — 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 🥁🐝 (@TheJazzyUte) August 12, 2020

In short, comparing anyone to Marge Simpson is the opposite of an insult.