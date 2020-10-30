If President Trump loses next week’s election, do you think that Civilian Donald Trump will continue to unleash ALL-CAPS rants from 3:00-8:00 am? Probably, but Trump’s doing anything possible to make sure he’s got four more years, and that includes the appearance of unduly influencing another branch of government by threatening the Supreme Court in a few ways. That includes attempting to frighten them with the notion that Joe Biden wants to render the nine current justices ineffective through “a heavily PACKED” and “REVOLVING COURT.” Never mind that Biden is actually leery of adding justices because Trump simply wants to win, so he’s being spooky.

“If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well,” Trump tweeted. “At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left!”

If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well. At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Well, it is almost Halloween, so spooky fits. Trump’s clearly spooked on his end over how current presidential polling is trending, and he’s preemptive blaming the Supreme Court for a potential Biden win in these ways: (1) In the case of a razor-thin margin, the court might have to step in, which would make the newly installed Amy Coney Barrett very valuable to Trump; (2) The president is steamed over recent mail-in ballot rulings, and he’s convinced that these ballots will help “rig” the election against him.

He wasn’t done yet. Trump — while diving in and out of other topics this morning on Twitter — also fired off a “Biden will destroy the United States Supreme Court. Don’t let this happen!” Then came a strange cheerleading-esque tweet that simply read, “SUPREME COURT!”

Biden will destroy the United States Supreme Court. Don’t let this happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

SUPREME COURT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

November 3 is almost here, but there’s a decent chance that we might have a hanging-chad-esque situation on our hands, and the election might actually not be “decided” on Tuesday night.